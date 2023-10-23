eCapital Appoints David Gladu as President, Head of Factoring Group, North America

Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital, stated, "David's appointment marks the culmination of a meticulous search for the right individual to lead our Factoring Group. It is the latest strategic move in our initiative to assemble the industry's best executive team, further propelling our growth." Post this

The importance of Gladu's appointment cannot be overstated. eCapital's factoring portfolio has already achieved impressive milestones such as having processed over 7.6B invoices to date. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of credit and risk management, Gladu is well-prepared to steer further expansion.

David Gladu's career has been characterized by dynamic leadership and exponential success. Before joining eCapital, he served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Risk and Operating Officer at Mitsubishi HC Capital, where he oversaw various functions, including credit, collection, asset management, and governance and compliance. Prior to Mitsubishi, David had a 17-year career with GE Capital where he held various senior leadership roles. This tenure showcased his remarkable ability to manage multifaceted financial operations, positioning him as the ideal candidate to harness the full potential of directing eCapital's Factoring Group in North America.

Gladu expressed his excitement about the new role, stating, "As an emerging player in the Fintech sector, eCapital's impressive Factoring portfolio presents an amazing foundation to build upon. I strongly resonate with our mission to serve SMBs, and I'm eager to contribute to the next phase of eCapital's evolution in the Factoring space, paving the way for even greater success."

