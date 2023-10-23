eCapital Appoints David Gladu as President, Head of Factoring Group, North America

eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading finance provider in North America and the UK, is proud to announce the appointment of David Gladu as President, Head of Factoring Group, North America. In the new role, Gladu will lead the expansion and advancement of eCapital's substantial factoring portfolio and divisional initiatives.
MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Gladu offers more than 25 years of distinguished leadership and expertise in factoring, asset-based lending, equipment financing, real estate financing, and leasing across diverse industries. His reputation in the industry is rooted in exceptional communication and negotiation skills, and proficiency in sales, credit assessment, and risk management. His strong track record in team leadership further reinforces his ability to deliver concrete results, supporting eCapital's mission to advance factoring services and drive the next phase of business funding.
Marius Silvasan, CEO of eCapital, expressed confidence in the choice, stating, "David's appointment marks the culmination of a meticulous search for the right individual to lead our Factoring Group. It is the latest strategic move in our initiative to assemble the industry's best and brightest executive team, further propelling our growth trajectory. David's forward-thinking leadership approach aligns seamlessly with our vision for eCapital's future."
The importance of Gladu's appointment cannot be overstated. eCapital's factoring portfolio has already achieved impressive milestones such as having processed over 7.6B invoices to date. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of credit and risk management, Gladu is well-prepared to steer further expansion.
David Gladu's career has been characterized by dynamic leadership and exponential success. Before joining eCapital, he served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Risk and Operating Officer at Mitsubishi HC Capital, where he oversaw various functions, including credit, collection, asset management, and governance and compliance. Prior to Mitsubishi, David had a 17-year career with GE Capital where he held various senior leadership roles. This tenure showcased his remarkable ability to manage multifaceted financial operations, positioning him as the ideal candidate to harness the full potential of directing eCapital's Factoring Group in North America.
Gladu expressed his excitement about the new role, stating, "As an emerging player in the Fintech sector, eCapital's impressive Factoring portfolio presents an amazing foundation to build upon. I strongly resonate with our mission to serve SMBs, and I'm eager to contribute to the next phase of eCapital's evolution in the Factoring space, paving the way for even greater success."
