eCapital Appoints Rob Wright as Chief Product Officer to Drive Fintech Vision

"Our ongoing commitment to innovation has positioned us as leaders in the field. With Rob's exceptional track record as a product leader, I am confident he will play a pivotal role in further elevating the way we engage with customers and deliver on-demand services in the alternative lending space." Post this

Wright has a track record of delivering game-changing digital customer experiences and business solutions at leading financial services brands. Before joining eCapital, he served as chief product officer for Triumph Financial where he created a multi-phase innovation strategy that included a re-architected customer platform. Earlier in his career, Wright also held product leadership roles at Capital One where he was instrumental in transforming dealership experiences and growing its consumer auto marketplace through web and app channels.

Reporting directly to Silvasan, Wright will be responsible for enhancing and implementing the innovation roadmap for eCapital across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In driving digital evolution for eCapital's offerings, he will work in collaboration with the company's chief technology officer and extensive team of highly skilled developers, contractors, and IT specialists.

"The compelling direction in which eCapital is headed, coupled with the team's remarkable pace and talent, creates an environment where we can truly propel the vision forward," expressed Wright. "I am genuinely excited to dive in and contribute to pushing the boundaries of what's possible for eCapital, all while maintaining our commitment to delivering the best customer experience in the SMB financing landscape."

About eCapital Corp.

eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. By leveraging a team of over 700 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as freight factoring, invoice factoring, lines of credit, asset-based lending, payroll funding, and equipment refinancing, eCapital ensures businesses have access to the funds they need to do more. Through its Transportation, Staffing, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Factoring, and ABL divisions, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions in over 80 industries. To learn more, visit eCapital.com.

