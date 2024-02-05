eCapital Appoints Rob Wright as Chief Product Officer to Drive Fintech Vision

Wright to tap two decades of product leadership at top financial services brands to fuel continued company growth and customer engagement
MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eCapital Corp, a leading finance provider across North America and the United Kingdom, today announced the appointment of Rob Wright as chief product officer. Wright will refine eCapital's technology vision and product roadmap to strengthen customer experience and accelerate company growth. This involves advancing eCapital's suite of digital finance solutions for SMBs and user-friendly experiences to drive the company's Fintech vision. He also will deliver greater business efficiency across the organization through the use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI).
"The business world is in the midst of technological and digital revolution," noted Marius Silvasan, chief executive officer of eCapital. "Our ongoing commitment to innovation has positioned us as leaders in the field. With Rob's exceptional track record as a product leader, I am confident he will play a pivotal role in further elevating our approach to engaging with customers and delivering on-demand services in the alternative lending space."
Wright has a track record of delivering game-changing digital customer experiences and business solutions at leading financial services brands. Before joining eCapital, he served as chief product officer for Triumph Financial where he created a multi-phase innovation strategy that included a re-architected customer platform. Earlier in his career, Wright also held product leadership roles at Capital One where he was instrumental in transforming dealership experiences and growing its consumer auto marketplace through web and app channels.
Reporting directly to Silvasan, Wright will be responsible for enhancing and implementing the innovation roadmap for eCapital across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In driving digital evolution for eCapital's offerings, he will work in collaboration with the company's chief technology officer and extensive team of highly skilled developers, contractors, and IT specialists.
"The compelling direction in which eCapital is headed, coupled with the team's remarkable pace and talent, creates an environment where we can truly propel the vision forward," expressed Wright. "I am genuinely excited to dive in and contribute to pushing the boundaries of what's possible for eCapital, all while maintaining our commitment to delivering the best customer experience in the SMB financing landscape."
About eCapital Corp.
eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. By leveraging a team of over 700 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as freight factoring, invoice factoring, lines of credit, asset-based lending, payroll funding, and equipment refinancing, eCapital ensures businesses have access to the funds they need to do more. Through its Transportation, Staffing, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Factoring, and ABL divisions, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions in over 80 industries. To learn more, visit eCapital.com.
Media Contact
eCapital Media Inquiries, eCapital Corp., 1 1705796517, [email protected], https://ecapital.com/
SOURCE eCapital Corp.
Share this article