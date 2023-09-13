eCapital Drives Notable Summer Growth, Securing ABL Deals Exceeding $160MM

eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading finance provider for businesses across North America and the U.K., announced a successful summer surge in deals within its Asset-based Lending (ABL) Group. With a combined aggregate value exceeding $160MM in new facility commitments, these recent transactions underscore eCapital's commitment to fostering expansion and accelerating access to capital for SMBs.

MIAMI , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a season characterized by remarkable growth, the Company showcased its expertise in facilitating agile financing solutions across various industries through a series of substantial transactions. eCapital's Healthcare Division, a pivotal contributor to the ABL tally, demonstrated market dominance by securing a record number of new commitments, orchestrating a noteworthy $30MM pharmaceutical transaction, a $10MM facility for a hospital, and the closure of a $3MM funding deal for a reputable physician services provider. Additionally, the division closed over 10 skilled nursing facility transactions, ranging from 1MM to 10MM in value.