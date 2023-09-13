eCapital Drives Notable Summer Growth, Securing ABL Deals Exceeding $160MM

eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading finance provider for businesses across North America and the U.K., announced a successful summer surge in deals within its Asset-based Lending (ABL) Group. With a combined aggregate value exceeding $160MM in new facility commitments, these recent transactions underscore eCapital's commitment to fostering expansion and accelerating access to capital for SMBs.
MIAMI , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a season characterized by remarkable growth, the Company showcased its expertise in facilitating agile financing solutions across various industries through a series of substantial transactions. eCapital's Healthcare Division, a pivotal contributor to the ABL tally, demonstrated market dominance by securing a record number of new commitments, orchestrating a noteworthy $30MM pharmaceutical transaction, a $10MM facility for a hospital, and the closure of a $3MM funding deal for a reputable physician services provider. Additionally, the division closed over 10 skilled nursing facility transactions, ranging from 1MM to 10MM in value.
Other significant deals within the ABL Group spanned several regions across the country, including: $45MM in financing for an Ohio-based glass manufacturing firm, $21MM in funding secured by an Oklahoma services company, and $15MM obtained by an Illinois distributor specializing in home health essentials. In the Northeast, a New York energy reseller also secured $13MM in capital. These transactions, alongside others completed over the summer, reflect the ABL team's pursuit of funding solutions for a diverse range of clients and industries.
Marius Silvasan, eCapital's CEO, states, "These seasonal highlights demonstrate our ability to deliver flexible financing solutions that empower our clients to excel in a dynamic market. The transactions strengthen our solid foundation, and we are positioned to maintain our strong momentum; our pipelines are already indicating a promising Q4. This is especially evident within the ABL Group, where our experienced team drives our success through a growth-oriented approach, creating opportunities for eCapital to solidify its role as a leading force in helping SMBs access the funding they need to achieve their goals."
