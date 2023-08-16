eCapital Recognized Among U.S Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc.

"Our mission of being the premier, fully integrated financial partner for SMBs has been driving us all along," stated Marius Silvasan, eCapital CEO. "This isn't just recognition; it's validation that we are on the path to continued success, and we're proud to join the ranks of Inc. 5000 alumni." Tweet this

eCapital leads the way in alternative lending, serving as a fully integrated financial partner committed to accelerating capital access for small and medium-sized businesses across North America and the U.K. With a dedicated team of over 700 experts and fueled by cutting-edge proprietary technology, eCapital is shaping the future of business funding. Its comprehensive range of financial products, including invoice factoring, asset-based lending, lines of credit, freight factoring, payroll funding, and equipment refinancing, empowers businesses to excel.

Product as well as industry-specific divisions in Asset-based Lending, Factoring, Transportation, Staffing, Consumer Products, and Healthcare craft tailored solutions for over 80 industries. With an annual funding volume to SMBs of over $14 billion, eCapital seamlessly merges innovation with experience, emerging as the premier financial solutions provider for SMBs.

"Securing our spot on the distinguished Inc. 5000 list is one of those incredible moments that truly speaks to eCapital's sheer determination. Our mission of being the premier, fully integrated financial partner for SMBs has been driving us all along, leading to this remarkable accomplishment," stated Marius Silvasan, eCapital CEO. "The last few years have been an exhilarating whirlwind, and we are more than ready for our next big leap. We're expanding operations, fueling our fintech strategy, and strategically seeking partnerships that align with our vision. This isn't just recognition; it's validation that we are on the path to continued success, and we're proud to join the ranks of Inc. 5000 alumni."

"Running a business has only become more challenging since the end of the pandemic," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Making the Inc. 5000—with the rapid growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are shaping our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About eCapital Corp

eCapital is committed to accelerating access to capital for companies in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. By leveraging a team of over 700 experts and proprietary, industry-leading technology, eCapital is creating the future of business funding. With a full suite of products such as freight factoring, invoice factoring, lines of credit, asset-based lending, payroll funding, and equipment refinancing, eCapital ensures businesses have access to the funds they need to do more. Through its Transportation, Staffing, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Factoring, and ABL divisions, eCapital delivers customized funding solutions for over 80 industries. To learn more about eCapital, visit eCapital.com.

Media Contact

