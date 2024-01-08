eCapital Upsizes Bank Line, Surpassing $1.6 Billion to Fuel Growth

eCapital Corp. ("eCapital" or "the Company"), a leading technology-enabled provider of financing to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across North America and the U.K., closed a $245 million increase to the syndicated bank line supporting its asset-based lending (ABL) group. The upsize brings the total facility size to $815 million. The latest increase follows a $110 million line upsizing completed less than six months earlier. Wells Fargo Bank acted as the administrative agent for the lenders and, with Regions Bank and BMO, acted as joint lead arrangers and joint book runners for the facility.

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this latest increase, eCapital's total bank facility commitments across its three syndicated bank lines now exceeds $1.6 billion. This enhanced capacity allows eCapital to continue offering customized working capital solutions to an even greater number of SMBs. Powered by its proprietary technology, eCapital's scalable and flexible financial solutions, together with the Company's extensive financial and sector-specific expertise, help support SMBs in over 80 industries get access to the funding they need.