Eccentric Expands North American Reach with XSRE Acquisition, Revolutionizing Automotive Accessory Sales with 3D Technology

Eccentric Engine Pvt. Ltd., a leader in 3D and automotive technology, has acquired XSRE, a company known for its innovative solutions that enhance vehicle accessory sales. This strategic acquisition strengthens Eccentric's presence in North America and integrates XSRE's seamless, AI-powered technology with Eccentric's advanced 3D visualization tools. Together, the two companies aim to transform the automotive retail experience by driving revenue growth and improving how accessories are marketed and sold in the digital age.
DETROIT and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eccentric Engine Pvt. Ltd. (www.weareeccentric.com), a leading innovator in 3D and automotive technology, today announced the acquisition of ADG Digital Holdings LLC, doing business as XSRE (www.xsre.io), a software company specializing in helping automotive manufacturers and franchise dealers sell more vehicle accessories at the point of vehicle purchase. This strategic acquisition strengthens Eccentric's product offerings and expands its footprint into the North American market. The acquisition was completed for an undisclosed sum.
XSRE's proprietary technology enables dealerships and OEMs to drive increased revenue through accessory sales, providing consumers with a seamless, integrated experience when purchasing vehicle add-ons. By integrating XSRE's solutions with Eccentric's advanced, proprietary 3D visualization and AI-driven automotive technology, the combined company aims to redefine how accessories are marketed and sold in the digital era.
As part of the acquisition, automotive industry veteran and XSRE co-founder Alex Hines will join Eccentric to lead the company's North American expansion. With years of experience in automotive technology, Hines will spearhead efforts to bring Eccentric's cutting-edge solutions to dealerships and OEMs across the region. David Hines, the CTO and co-founder of XSRE, was responsible for the development of XSRE's products and services, playing a crucial role in designing and deploying the company's technical architecture, integrations, and reliability.
"We are thrilled to welcome XSRE to the Eccentric family," said Varun Shah, CEO of Eccentric. "This acquisition represents a significant step in our mission to enhance the automotive retail experience through immersive technology. With Alex Hines at the helm of our North American expansion, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative solutions to a broader market."
"I'm excited to join Eccentric at such a pivotal moment," said Hines. "XSRE's technology has already helped many dealerships improve accessory sales, and by combining forces with Eccentric and their incredible 3D visualization technology, we can unlock even greater value for our partners and customers."
The acquisition underscores Eccentric's commitment to innovation in the automotive space, leveraging advanced 3D visualization and retailing solutions to transform how vehicles and accessories are sold worldwide.
