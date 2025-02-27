Eccentric Expands North American Reach with XSRE Acquisition, Revolutionizing Automotive Accessory Sales with 3D Technology

"We are thrilled to welcome XSRE to the Eccentric family," said Varun Shah, CEO of Eccentric. "This acquisition represents a significant step in our mission to enhance the automotive retail experience in North America through immersive technology." Post this

As part of the acquisition, automotive industry veteran and XSRE co-founder Alex Hines will join Eccentric to lead the company's North American expansion. With years of experience in automotive technology, Hines will spearhead efforts to bring Eccentric's cutting-edge solutions to dealerships and OEMs across the region. David Hines, the CTO and co-founder of XSRE, was responsible for the development of XSRE's products and services, playing a crucial role in designing and deploying the company's technical architecture, integrations, and reliability.

"We are thrilled to welcome XSRE to the Eccentric family," said Varun Shah, CEO of Eccentric. "This acquisition represents a significant step in our mission to enhance the automotive retail experience through immersive technology. With Alex Hines at the helm of our North American expansion, we are confident in our ability to deliver innovative solutions to a broader market."

"I'm excited to join Eccentric at such a pivotal moment," said Hines. "XSRE's technology has already helped many dealerships improve accessory sales, and by combining forces with Eccentric and their incredible 3D visualization technology, we can unlock even greater value for our partners and customers."

The acquisition underscores Eccentric's commitment to innovation in the automotive space, leveraging advanced 3D visualization and retailing solutions to transform how vehicles and accessories are sold worldwide.

