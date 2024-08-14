Ec'clectibles Celebrates 20 Years Of Offering Something Special For Everyone At Its Downtown Gift Store

"Most joyful for me in growing this business for the last 20 years has been the chance to be creative in how I present and promote my store, and to do this with a team that shares in all that effort, making it even better", shares owner Paul Thompson. Post this

There was no sign above the door on opening day, but there was a decorative sign in one of the windows that featured a display of vegetable shaped dishes. The sign simply said "Vegetables", and for a while the store was sometimes called "Vegetables". Well, it kind of rhymes with Ec'clectibles. And so began the journey to define the concept of the store – to bring a selection of something special for everyone, and gifts ideas for any occasion.

There are a few product lines that were featured when the store first opened that are still popular today. A line of hand made soaps from California, and Old World Christmas ornaments, are still found here. But the search was on for the unique, the purposeful and the meaningful gifts began and continues today. This has moved in many directions, from a unique Halloween costume boutique for several years, to a collection of sock monkeys in an amazing assortment of colors. There have also been collections like UNOde50 Jewelry that was an instant hit. So much so, that Ec'clectibles has been recognized by this international line of high fashion jewelry as one of the top retailers in the nation. Paul was even asked to speak at one of the national sales meetings. The search for these products featured at Ec'clectibles in an on-going effort, and most recently has focused on finding giftable lines for men, as well as fine tuning the key signifying lines that have helped to define the store. Those gifts range from unique gifts for new borns, to home fragrancing systems from Paris, France; from hand crafted greeting cards featuring quilling art to one of the largest selections of Old World Christmas Ornaments in the area.

Paul also credits the long-term success of his store to the vibrancy of the historic district. He believes that the success of his store is also dependant on the success of all his neighbors. Things like supporting and participating in the Downtown Frederick Partnership, has been very important. He served on the board for several years, culminating in serving as its president. His store can be found to be open every day of the week, late nights on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"Most joyful for me in growing this business for the last 20 years has been the chance to be creative in how I present and promote my store, and to do this with a team that shares in all that effort, making it even better."

From the very beginning, Paul's youngest sister, Stephanie Ransom, has been by his side and been the other creative force in the growth of Ec'clectibles. It is also her talents that has also grown a custom silk floral department specializing in arrangements, wreaths and wall hangings for their clients. Home décor is another thing you can find here, and this adds an even stronger unique quality that is hard to find.

So what is the future hold here? A better and ever-changing selection of the perfect gifts, be it for someone else, or yourself. Ec'clectibles has also grown online with its own website making it even easier to shop with them. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to know what's new, and what's happening as it enters the third decade of being in beautiful Downtown Frederick!

