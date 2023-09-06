Echelon Supply and Service Appoints Mike Braucher as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Next-Level Growth and Market Expansion

"I am excited to leverage my industry experience, customer-centric focus & strategy to drive further growth and success for Echelon. Together with the talented team, I am confident we will elevate the company's market presence and expand our reach across industrial, commercial, & defense sectors." Tweet this

With over 15 years of hose industry experience at Continental, where he served as Vice President of Sales for North American Industrial Products, Mike's leadership extended to a widespread team of sales associates across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. During his tenure, Mike introduced transformative sales force programs that optimize operations, fueling efficient sales funnel management, dynamic dashboard utilization, and enhanced customer planning for sustained profitable growth. His consistent success in launching new products, projects, and programs resulted in substantial incremental annual sales growth.

"I am truly honored to join Echelon Supply and Service as the Chief Commercial Officer," said Mike Braucher. "I am excited to leverage my industry experience, customer-centric focus and strategic mindset to drive further growth and success for Echelon. Together with the talented team, I am confident we will elevate the company's market presence and expand our reach across industrial, commercial, and defense sectors."

Mike holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Ashland and is a Board of Directors member for The Association of Hose and Accessories Distribution (NAHAD).

About Echelon Supply and Service:

Echelon Supply and Service, formally known as JGB Enterprises, Inc., is a leading supply chain management and logistics service provider of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions to industrial and government end markets. ESS is headquartered in Liverpool, NY with additional locations in North Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, Texas, California, and across Canada. For more information, please visit www.echelonsupply.com or call (905)-686-4071.

