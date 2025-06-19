Echo Industries Wins $200,000 MMAP Grant to Expand Manufacturing Capacity and Upskill Workforce in Orange, MA

Funding will support new equipment, job training, and advanced military manufacturing capabilities

ORANGE, Mass., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Echo Industries, a precision manufacturing company specializing in deep draw metal stamping and machining, has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program (MMAP). The award was announced by the Healey-Driscoll administration and the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative's Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) as part of a $3.8 million round of funding to 23 manufacturing companies across the Commonwealth.

The competitive funding will help Echo invest in advanced equipment, enhance workforce training, and scale its capacity to meet growing military and commercial demand.

Following its recent ISO: 9001 certification, Echo Industries gained the ability to bid directly on Department of Defense RFQs. In a short time, the company secured a surge in military contracts, pushing its machining center to full capacity. Winning this MMAP grant will allow Echo to invest in strategic upgrades including new CNC machines, an annealing furnace, a water jet cutter, a collaborative robot (co-bot), and a CNC mill controller upgrade.

"This investment is a game-changer for our team and our customers," said Scott Leichliter, CEO of Echo Industries. "It enables us to meet growing demand, pursue more complex military contracts, and create more attractive, high-tech jobs for the next generation of manufacturing talent in our region."

With 11 full-time employees and a strong presence in Orange, MA, Echo Industries serves customers in the military, construction, medical device, outdoor, and education sectors. The company's focus on advanced manufacturing and automation aligns closely with MMAP's mission to support innovation, workforce development, and economic growth in Massachusetts.

"Our new equipment will not only expand our capacity—it will help us run jobs lights out, reduce repetitive labor, and shift our workforce to more skilled, engaging roles," said Leichliter. "This is how we remain competitive and keep manufacturing strong in New England."

About Echo Industries

Founded in Orange, Massachusetts, Echo Industries is a full-service manufacturer specializing in deep draw metal stamping and precision machining. The company delivers high-quality components to clients in defense, medical, industrial, and education sectors. Echo is committed to innovation, workforce development, and supporting U.S.-based supply chains. For more information visit https://www.echoindustries.com/

Media Contact

Scott Leichliter, Echo Industries, 1 (978) 544-7000 101, [email protected], https://www.echoindustries.com/

SOURCE Echo Industries