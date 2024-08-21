echo3D Joins the AWS Partner Network: Enhancing 3D Digital Asset Management Capabilities

echo3D offers a scalable 3D digital asset management (DAM) solution as part of the AWS partner network, enabling companies to store, secure, optimize, and share 3D models and scans across their organization and beyond.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- echo3D, a leading provider of 3D digital asset management solutions, today announced it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). This milestone underscores echo3D's commitment to delivering innovative and scalable solutions to its customers. By successfully completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), echo3D has demonstrated its deep understanding of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its ability to build solutions that leverage the power of the AWS Cloud.