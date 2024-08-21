echo3D Joins the AWS Partner Network: Enhancing 3D Digital Asset Management Capabilities

echo3D offers a scalable 3D digital asset management (DAM) solution as part of the AWS partner network, enabling companies to store, secure, optimize, and share 3D models and scans across their organization and beyond.
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- echo3D, a leading provider of 3D digital asset management solutions, today announced it has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN). This milestone underscores echo3D's commitment to delivering innovative and scalable solutions to its customers. By successfully completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), echo3D has demonstrated its deep understanding of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its ability to build solutions that leverage the power of the AWS Cloud.
Joining the APN marks a significant step forward for echo3D, enabling the company to offer enhanced capabilities and seamless integration with AWS's cutting-edge services. By leveraging AWS's robust infrastructure, echo3D can provide customers with even greater scalability, reliability, and performance for their 3D asset management needs.
"We are thrilled to announce that echo3D is now a qualified solution for AWS customers as part of the AWS Partner Network," said Alon Grinshpoon, CEO of echo3D. "This collaboration allows echo3D to offer a robust and scalable infrastructure, ensuring that your 3D digital asset management needs are met with the highest standards of reliability and performance."
As a member of the APN, echo3D reinforces it's position as a leader in the 3D digital asset management (DAM) industry and demonstrates the company's dedication to providing customers with the best possible solutions.
