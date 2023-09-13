Echolands Winery in Walla Walla Appoints Jenna Bicknell as Director of Hospitality

"What resonates with me about Echolands is their focus on the specialness of the Walla Walla Valley — not just on the wines they create, which are truly unique, but on respecting the land and honoring the history and tradition of agriculture here." Tweet this

"From my first days as a kid in the restaurant business, I always believed that the customer experience, making sure everyone felt welcome, was what really mattered," shares Echolands co-owner and co-founder Doug Frost, Master of Wine and Master Sommelier. "Jenna is a kindred spirit who shares the Echolands team's passion for kindness and hospitality, and our desire to celebrate everything from the Walla Walla community to environmental stewardship. We're excited to see Jenna's vision for the Echolands wine journey come to life in-person at our hospitality center and through virtual connection."

Bicknell studied politics and environmental studies at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Prior to joining the Echolands team, Bicknell was a project manager for Cayuse Vineyards; a general manager for Whitehouse-Crawford and Walla Walla Steak Company; and executive director for Walla Walla's Sustainable Living Center. Bicknell also founded Curated Walla Walla, a leading tour and hospitality operator.

Echolands recently appointed Winemaker and General Manager Brian Rudin. Together, Rudin and Bicknell will leverage their expertise to elevate the various ways in which consumers can experience Echolands' wines.

Echolands Winery was founded in 2018 by renowned wine expert Doug Frost, one of only three people in the world to hold both the Master of Wine and Master Sommelier titles, in partnership with investor and conservationist Brad Bergman. Winemaker Brian Rudin manages vineyard relations and winemaking, working with Vineyard Manager Sadie Drury and North Slope Management to operate the 50-acre Taggart Vineyard within the SeVein Water Project, located on the Oregon side of the Walla Walla Valley. The team is currently developing a 341-acre site in the Mill Creek area of the Walla Walla Valley AVA in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, one of the highest elevations in Washington State. Scheduled to be operational by fall 2023, Mill Creek will house a dedicated winemaking, hospitality and barrel facility.

