ECHOS 2026 concert at Villa Badia formed part of ongoing cultural initiatives linking historical heritage, artistic collaboration and public engagement in Piedmont.

SEZZADIO Italy, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abbazia di Santa Giustina Villa Badia in Sezzadio, Piedmont, hosted one of the important concert events of the ECHOS 2026 International Music Festival at 17:00 on 17 May 2026, as part of an ongoing programme of cultural initiatives dedicated to historical heritage, artistic collaboration and public cultural engagement.

Organised in collaboration with Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, the event brought the Asolo Chamber Orchestra to the abbey complex under the direction of Valter Favero, with performances by Francesco Comisso, Myriam Dal Don, Carlo Lazzari, Enzo Ligresti and Giuseppe Barutti.

The programme included works by Antonio Vivaldi, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert, George Frideric Handel and Ottorino Respighi, presenting compositions from different periods of the European classical repertoire within the architectural setting of Villa Badia.

The concert formed part of Villa Badia's continuing cultural programme centred on the relationship between historical architecture and contemporary artistic activity. In recent years, the site has hosted projects involving music, visual arts and intercultural initiatives intended to encourage wider public engagement with historical spaces through artistic practice and cultural exchange.

Situated within the historic environment of Abbazia di Santa Giustina, the concert reflected a wider approach to cultural heritage that emphasises the continued public life of historical sites through contemporary artistic programming. Across Europe, architectural spaces associated with religious and civic history are increasingly being viewed not solely as places of preservation, but also as environments in which cultural memory, artistic expression and public experience remain connected.

Within this context, Villa Badia has continued to develop collaborations linking heritage preservation with international artistic and cultural initiatives. The ECHOS 2026 concert formed part of these broader efforts to maintain historical environments as active participants in present-day cultural life while preserving the historical identity of the abbey complex itself.

Support for the concert was provided by several Italian cultural institutions and public bodies, including the Italian Ministry of Culture, Regione Piemonte, Fondazione CRT, Comune di Sezzadio and Villa Badia.

Presented as part of the ECHOS 2026 International Music Festival, the event brought together musical performance, historical heritage and international cultural cooperation within one of Piedmont's longstanding architectural sites.

Media Contact

Heidi Ng, Villa Badia, 44 7700 900123, [email protected]

SOURCE Villa Badia