ECI Connect Customer Conference 2024: SMBs, Executives, Industry Experts Come Together to Discuss Software Optimization, Business Management, AI and More

Hosted every two years, the ECI Connect Customer Conference is a unique, in-person event that offers intensive training on business management best practices, industry-focused product workshops and networking opportunities for ECI customers. With access to dedicated experts and customer service representatives from each of ECI's vertical focus areas, attendees will receive tailored tips for leveraging the full scope of their software solutions, covering over 200 product and industry-specific breakout sessions. Attendees will also benefit from more than 20 business resource sessions focused on the topics top-of-mind to business leaders like change management, AI, security and leadership.

"The ECI Connect Customer Conference is incredibly important for our customers, partners, service teams and leadership. We are not just creating a forum for our customers and partners to work directly with our experts and learn the newest, cutting-edge, industry-focused best practices, but we're also fostering open communication. This allows us at ECI to listen, learn and improve, too," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions. "Our aim for the conference is to deliver an experience that's inspiring, collaborative and empowering to our ECI community. We want every attendee to leave with new ideas, fresh perspectives and actionable insights."

Two customer-focused ECI awards programs will also announce winners at ECI Connect Conference. ECI's Everyday Hero award recognizes ECI customers who give back to their communities, making a difference in the lives of others. ECI's Customer Excellence Awards honors businesses that have successfully deployed ECI solutions and are achieving excellence in business efficiency, customer experience and overall performance.

To register for this event, visit the ECI Connect Conference 2024 page.

To learn more about ECI news, products and industry-focused technology solutions, visit the website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

