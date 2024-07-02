ECI Software Solutions Acquires MiTek's Residential Construction Software Business, Expanding its Software Portfolio

Strategic acquisition will broaden ECI's residential construction software portfolio and bring in new customers

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced it has completed the acquisition of two residential home construction software business units from MiTek, a global company focused on providing integrated software, services, engineered products and automated solutions for the building industry. The acquired businesses include BuilderMT®, a turnkey workflow management suite for home builders, and Sales Simplicity®, a CRM and sales automation software for single-family, semi-custom and custom home builders. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition reflects our strategic approach and commitment to providing high-value solutions and helping our customers manage their day-to-day operations and grow sustainably and profitably. Both BuilderMT and Sales Simplicity enable us to expand our residential construction software portfolio, and in turn, we're able to offer the existing customers of those products new opportunities with our proven ERP software that's built specifically to address unique industry needs," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions.

Providing a seamless and efficient business management system for every stage of new residential construction, MarkSystems is ECI's home builder enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for production and semi-custom builders in the residential construction industry. Designed to overcome the specific challenges of home builders, MarkSystems offers a centralized database for all project details, making project and financial management faster and easier—from prospecting to warranty—all in a single platform.

"ECI's focus on providing end-to-end solutions for small to medium-sized builders closely aligns with the BuilderMT and Sales Simplicity customer base. As part of the ECI portfolio, these customers will have access to a broad set of capabilities that will increase their efficiency and in turn, allow them to better serve their customers," said Bryan Bohme, SVP, Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions at MiTek.

The product acquisition brings new customers to ECI. BuilderMT and Sales Simplicity will not replace any existing ECI products.

