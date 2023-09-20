ECI Software Solutions Adds Spanish-Language Capabilities to Bolt, Trade Contractor Scheduling and Job Management Software for Residential Construction Industry

Expanding language functionality on its native mobile app for Bolt, ECI opens the lines of communication for Spanish-speaking trade contractors who work with English-speaking home builders

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced new Spanish-language enhancements on its native mobile app for Bolt™, its trade contractor scheduling and job management software. The enhancement improves communication between both English- and Spanish-speaking professionals, providing more inclusive and effective services for small- to medium-sized trade contractors working with builders in the new residential construction industry.

"The expanded language capabilities are momentous for new residential construction, considering the Bolt mobile trade contractor software provides all trade contractors with project management and scheduling functionality to manage their business, reduce wasted trips, and track and collect extra purchase orders," said Scott Duman, president, RHC Division at ECI Software Solutions. "Not only does this update make the app more inclusive, it also eliminates miscommunication and false starts while opening the qualified contractor pool—from electricians to masons and everything in between."

"In addition to greater inclusivity and reduced miscommunication, the Bolt Spanish-language capability also improves productivity and overall efficiency," said Bob Cain, business unit leader, BuildTools & Bolt at ECI Software Solutions. "Communication is the most important part of residential home construction, and empowering trade contractors to manage field operations—from schedules through time tracking—in their preferred language on an individual basis has proven to be extremely impactful."

The Spanish-language enhancement is fully integrated into the Bolt software, empowering trade contractors to have personalized language settings, opting for either English or Spanish based on user preferences. Trade contractors can also interchange these language capabilities, allowing for a more comprehensive user experience.

"The ability for our team members to be able to choose to use Bolt in Spanish or English on their cellphones has dramatically improved communications," said Tammie Robertson, controller at Proven Electrical Services LLC and a Bolt user. "No more confusion or numerous phone calls to ask questions. We chose Bolt for our business because it makes managing all our jobs so much easier, and being able to clearly communicate in Spanish or English is the icing on the cake!"

Learn more about Bolt, ECI's trade contractor scheduling and job management software, here.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, field service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps, and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

