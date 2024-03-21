ECI Software Solutions Announces New Alliance with Pros Elite Group to Elevate Business Analytics Capabilities in the Office Technology Industry

"...Our alliance with Pros Elite will empower SMBs to not only find improvement opportunities to boost their bottom lines, but it will also help them remain competitive in a tough market," said Laryssa Alexander, President, Field Service Division at ECI Software Solutions. Post this

PIVOT is the only platform designed to complement an industry business model used by most office technology companies for a faster data-backed path to strategic decision making. With a focus on improving performance, PIVOT monitors approximately 150 benchmarks that identify revenue-building opportunities through sales and process efficiencies.

"With endless reporting options and dashboards available today, dealers often have too much information to sort through manually, so we designed PIVOT, the industry's first integrated business analytics platform, to do the heavy lifting," said Jeff Kelly, senior consultant at Pros Elite. "The data is key. PIVOT takes all the data and automates the process to a standard, eliminating the guesswork so dealers can spend more time driving valuable performance results. Paired with ECI's e-automate office technology management software, PIVOT unlocks industry-specific solutions tailored to each user's data input, which results in actionable steps that are generated specially for each company."

Several e-automate customers, like DEX Imaging, are already using PIVOT to enhance their integrated business analytics.

"The decision to utilize PIVOT from Pros Elite has benefited us in so many ways. We have been able to improve client service by reducing response time and increasing first call effectiveness," said George Rosa, regional service manager at DEX Imaging. "The PIVOT service reporting and live Dashboard have helped our front-line managers and service executive easily identify the areas of opportunity to improve our overall service and financial performance."

Designed to meet industry-specific needs of office technology providers, e-automate is a complete business management system expertly backed by ECI's cloud team and infrastructure. From service dispatch to accurate profitability reporting, e-automate helps streamline critical business processes and provides real-time visibility across sales, service, contracts, inventory, purchasing, accounting, reporting and customer self-service.

"Office technology business processes need to evolve with the changing landscape. Our alliance with Pros Elite will empower SMBs to not only find improvement opportunities to boost their bottom lines, but it will also help them remain competitive in a tough market," said Laryssa Alexander, President, Field Service Division at ECI Software Solutions. "We're excited about the opportunity to empower dealers with technology tools for managing all aspects of their businesses and helping them to achieve their growth goals."

The alliance between ECI and Pros Elite provides customers with a secure method to safely share their data from e-automate, for use in PIVOT, providing the critical data points needed for end-to-end business analysis.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

About Pros Elite Group

Pros Elite Group is a pioneering consulting and training organization that offers the most detailed and proven approach for achieving operational efficiency and profitability in the document imaging industry. Pros Elite's benchmarking model is widely recognized by the office equipment industry as the standard of excellence for measuring the growth and performance of dealerships. Pros Elite's approach has increased service profitability by $28 million across its dealer network; boosted hardware sales by more than $50 million through its unique Pros Elite 100 Virtual Sales Call; and supported its combined dealer network's surpassing $1 billion in total revenue.

