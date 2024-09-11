ECI Software Solutions Appoints Industry Veteran Ray Wizbowski as Chief Marketing Officer

As part of ECI's senior leadership team, Wizbowski brings extensive experience in building high-performing marketing teams to support ambitious growth goals

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, announces the appointment of Ray Wizbowski as Chief Marketing Officer, effective Aug. 1, 2024. With more than 20 years of marketing experience spanning multiple industries and both small-to-medium businesses (SMB) and enterprise customers, Wizbowski will lead ECI's marketing strategy and ensure its alignment with business objectives and drive brand growth, enhance customer engagement and optimize ECI's marketing positioning.

"We're excited to welcome Ray to the ECI team," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO at ECI Software Solutions. "Ray's extensive experience building high-performing marketing teams and driving growth in diverse industries perfectly aligns with our strategic goals. His proven track record in developing and executing innovative marketing strategies will be invaluable as we expand our market presence. We are confident that Ray's leadership and vision will help us achieve new levels of success. We look forward to the fresh perspectives he brings to ECI."

Wizbowski joins ECI from Diligent, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in governance, risk and compliance, owned by Insight Partners. During his tenure at Diligent, Wizbowski played a pivotal role in value creation by significantly increasing pipeline coverage across the company's five business lines. He also led a comprehensive company rebranding initiative that integrated multiple acquisitions and successfully aligned the go-to-market functions between marketing and business development representatives to drive growth.

"I'm honored to join ECI in supporting SMBs as they grow and strengthen their competitive edge," said Ray Wizbowski, CMO at ECI Software Solutions. "Having grown up in a family of small business entrepreneurs, I understand the challenges of building a sustainable business. I've seen firsthand how technology can make a crucial difference in helping SMBs stand out. I'm excited to help our customers drive success and support their entrepreneurial journeys."

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

