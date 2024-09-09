ECI Software Solutions' Bolt Residential Construction Business Management Software Recognized as a 2024 SaaS Awards Winner

The global awards program honors Bolt™, ECI's web- and mobile-based project management and scheduling software for trade contractors; Bolt is the sole winner in the "Best SaaS Product for Business Management" category

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, announces Bolt™, its trade contractor project management and scheduling software, has won the 2024 SaaS Award for the "Best SaaS Product for Business Management" category. The sole winner in its category, Bolt is designed for the unique needs of trade contractors, offering a simpler way to plan, schedule and manage jobs for home builders.

"We are excited Bolt was named a 'Best SaaS Product for Business Management' winner by the 2024 SaaS Awards," said Bob Cain, Business Unit Leader, Bolt & BuildTools, Residential Construction Division at ECI Software Solutions. "Our commitment is steadfast in empowering all trade contractors working with home builders with innovative solutions that streamline efficiency, drive productivity and manage their entire business from a single system."

Bolt provides trade contractors with the ability to schedule jobs, assign tasks to crew members, and track job progress in real-time. This ensures jobs are completed on time and within the agreed-upon budget by using mobile construction project management and schedule software.

"We're thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2024 SaaS Awards after three intense rounds of judging," said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. "ECI Software Solutions has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and is a more than deserving winner of "Best SaaS Product for Business Management" category. The caliber of the finalists this year was particularly high, which is a testament to this wonderful achievement."

The Cloud Awards is an international program recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five award programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech). The SaaS Awards recognizes cutting edge innovations and applications of SaaS solutions across a broad range of use cases and sectors. The SaaS Awards program celebrates the brightest and the best in software and SaaS. Open to organizations across the globe, The SaaS Awards is the largest and most prominent recognition platform of its kind.

To learn more about Bolt and ECI's other residential construction business management software solutions and technology tools, visit ECI's website.

To view the full 2024 SaaS Awards finalist list, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-saas-awards-winners

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

