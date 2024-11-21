ECI Software Solutions Celebrates 112 Customers Named to 2024 List of Top-Performing Office Technology Dealers

"These top performers use a mix of our industry-focused solutions combined with e-automate, such as Printanista and MobileTech, to adapt to the demands of an evolving industry," said Laryssa Alexander, president, Field Service Division, ECI Software Solutions. We're proud to support their growth..." Post this

All Elite Dealer applicants are judged by several metrics each year, including growth factors, marketing strategies, product and service enhancements, vendor and partner awards and charitable contributions.

"Our customers are persevering in a competitive industry, and their recognition as 2024 Elite Dealers underscores the power of innovation and resilience," said Laryssa Alexander, president, Field Service Division, ECI Software Solutions. "These top performers use a mix of our industry-focused solutions combined with e-automate, such as Printanista and MobileTech, to adapt to the demands of an evolving industry. We're proud to support their growth by continuing to offer new solutions for the challenges they face."

The selected dealerships that qualify for the list are celebrated with a profile in the December issue of ENX Magazine.

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

