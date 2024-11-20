ECI Software Solutions Celebrates 25 Years of Empowering SMBs with Industry-Specific Business Management Technology

"Celebrating 25 years is a significant milestone, but the true heroes of our journey are our customers and colleagues. Their trust, faith and partnership have been the driving force behind our success," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO at ECI Software Solutions. Post this

Founded 25 years ago, ECI began as an ecommerce company selling office supplies to online buyers but identified the opportunity to better serve its customers by expanding into business management technology. From the onset, the focus had been on building solutions to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to improve workflows and streamline operations. Over time, the company has expanded its offerings, evolving into a global leader in cloud-based business management software provider, delivering industry-specific solutions and expertise to SMBs in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries.

"ECI Software Solutions has proven time and again that they are more than just a vendor and have provided consistent support and reliable solutions that empower our team to focus on what we do best," said Jason Kim-Rastello, vice president of Operations for California Custom Fruits & Flavors. "They are trusted allies who have and continue to enable our business to thrive for many, many years."

"I would encourage everyone to look at a platform rather than an individual solution. That's what you get with ECI Software Solutions," said Luke Pickerill, MonteVista Homes. "You get a platform of products that integrate and talk to each other, a support system that cares about the customer, and they care about home builders and the home building industry."

Today, ECI serves more than 25,000 customers in over 90 countries and employs more than 2,000 employees and contractors. The company's dedication to technology innovation and customer success has driven its expansion, including 53 strategic acquisitions designed to strengthen its ability to offer industry-specific, comprehensive solutions that empower its SMB customers to remain competitive and thrive in their respective markets.

Additionally, ECI has created a positive environment for employees by listening to feedback, making impactful changes and creating various programs to support wellness, growth and community. Led by a set of organizational core values—CODE (crave greatness, own the outcome, deliver awesome, embrace community)—ECI is dedicated to celebrating and supporting its employees.

For more information about ECI's news and milestones, visit the company's website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, [email protected]

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions