ECI Software Solutions Honors Trailblazing Customers with Its 2024 Awards for Community Champions and Business Innovators

ECI celebrates its customers who positively impact their communities and achieve significant business improvements; highlights include Rachael Schoolfield's human trafficking charity work earning the Everyday Hero Award; and Fitch Lumber Company's 400% profit growth using ECI's Spruce ERP earning the Customer Excellence Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the winners of its annual Everyday Hero Award, recognizing customers dedicated to giving back to their communities, and its annual Customer Excellence Award celebrating organizations that have successfully deployed ECI solutions to achieve excellence in business efficiency, customer experience and overall business performance.

"We are thrilled to recognize this year's award winners for their dedication and excellence," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions. "These individuals and organizations are true inspirations, going above and beyond to support their communities and leveraging ECI's technology to drive their success. Their passion, resilience and commitment to innovation are what set them apart, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements. We look forward to continuing to support their journeys and empowering their ongoing impact."

All winners and finalists were celebrated at ECI's annual conference, Connect Customer Conference, which took place November 11-13, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas, Tex. More than 870 ECI customers from around the world attended this year's conference.

Everyday Hero Award Winner and Finalists

Now in its ninth year, the Everyday Hero Award program honors ECI customers who consistently go above and beyond to help others and make a difference in their communities. Nominations are submitted by ECI employees, customers and partners and evaluated by a panel of judges.

Rachael Schoolfield of Samco Business Products, a third-generation provider of office furniture and business supplies in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the grand prize winner of the 2024 Everyday Hero Award for her charity work with the Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri. Her efforts to prevent and end forced labor and sexual exploitation of individuals, especially children and women, have earned her a $15,000 donation from ECI for a charity of her choice.

The 2024 Everyday Hero Award finalists include:

Richard and Amanda VanDeWalle of Hometown Hardware Theodosia, a hardware store in Theodosia, Mo. , received a $7,500 donation from ECI for their support of the Theodosia Volunteer Fire Department.

of Hometown Hardware Theodosia, a hardware store in , received a donation from ECI for their support of the Volunteer Fire Department. The Stier Family of Stier Supply Company, a provider of high-quality, durable construction materials in Irmo, S.C. , received a $7,500 donation from ECI for their dedication to supporting those affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease, through the Fanny Pack Foundation.

Customer Excellence Award Winner

ECI's Customer Excellence Award recognizes innovators, growth drivers and visionaries who use ECI's business technology to drive digital transformation. A panel of ECI experts and industry leaders evaluated each entry based on project complexity, a clear statement of objectives and overall business impact.

The Fitch Lumber Company, a fourth-generation family business in Carrboro, N.C., has won ECI's 2024 Customer Excellence Award. Since implementing ECI's Spruce ERP, the company has doubled revenue and boosted profits by 400%, all while increasing staff by only 10%.

Read the 2024 ECI Winners blog to learn more about the impact that these winners and finalists have made on their communities and businesses.

