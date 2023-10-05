ECI Software Solutions Integrates EvolutionX Ecommerce with Red Falcon ERP Software to Increase Efficiency for Business Supplies Dealers

"Connecting our EvolutionX ecommerce option for dealers with our industry-focused Red Falcon ERP software provides a powerhouse business management solution that helps SMBs compete with the deeper pockets of national chains," said Brian Bowerfind, president, Distribution Division at ECI. Tweet this

EvolutionX enables business product resellers to elevate the shopping experiences for their customers with content, B2B-focused commerce, ERP connectivity and marketing and design services. Red Falcon is purpose-built for dealers to automate business processes, promote the use of online purchasing, streamline brand building and increase profit margins. Together, the new integration of the two products increases efficiency and information management by enabling real-time access to data across various endpoints from a single source, including accounts, users, addresses, cost centers, order history and live pricing.

"The modern customer has unique shopping and buying process needs—especially in today's evolving ecommerce space, and there's a gap between what customers expect from websites and what dealers are offering," said Dave Bent, senior vice president of operations, Distribution Division at ECI Software Solutions. "The EvolutionX and Red Falcon integration helps dealers fill that gap and gain a stronger market position by streamlining workflow processes and eliminating manual data entry that can lead to errors. Additionally, customers have a single portal where they can see their entire order history, view statements, pay invoices and purchase products. It's a great tool to help them self-serve."

Visit the EvolutionX and Red Falcon ERP pages to learn more.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI), (248) 931-3418, [email protected]

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions