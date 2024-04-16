ECI Software Solutions Launches New Advanced Integration Between e-automate and Printanista to Elevate Office Technology Businesses

"This pairing is incredibly advanced, and no other ERP and remote device monitoring system have the capability to be as integrated as e-automate and Printanista," said Laryssa Alexander, president, Field Service Division at ECI Software Solutions. Post this

"This pairing is incredibly advanced, and no other ERP and remote device monitoring system have the capability to be as integrated as e-automate and Printanista," said Laryssa Alexander, president, Field Service Division at ECI Software Solutions. "Not only do these enhancements empower e-automate users to leverage the most accurate and secure managed print, but they also offer deeper customer device data without having to switch applications."

Designed to meet industry-specific needs of office technology providers, e-automate is a complete business management system expertly backed by ECI's cloud team and infrastructure. From service dispatch to accurate profitability reporting, e-automate helps streamline critical business processes and provides real-time visibility across sales, service, contracts, inventory, purchasing, accounting, reporting and customer self-service.

ECI's solutions for managed print service providers, including Printanista, currently monitor tens of millions of imaging devices worldwide. ECI's office technology solutions give office equipment dealers scalable, cloud-based applications to manage their remote fleets using device service alerts, business reports and integrations to reduce service delivery costs, improve supply fulfillment and increase efficiency and profitability.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit https://www.ecis olutions.com/?utm_source=Online-Pub&utm_medium=Press-Release&utm_campaign=FieldService-ProsElite-PressRelease [https://www.ecis __title__ ]olutions.com/?utm_source=Online-Pub&utm_medium=Press-Release&utm_campaign=FieldService-ProsElite-PressRelease [ECIsolutions.com __title__ ].

