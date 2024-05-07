ECI Software Solutions Launches New B2B Ecommerce Interface for ECinteractivePLUS Users in the Distribution Industry

Now available, the new ECinteractivePLUS interface is designed to elevate the customer buying experience with a more modern look that maintains the ecommerce platform's best features
FORT WORTH, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECI Software Services, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced a new interface for ECinteractivePLUS®, its native ecommerce platform for DDMSPLUS®, which is ECI's complete enterprise resource planning (ERP) software built specifically for business products dealers. Now available to users in North America, the new interface includes a modernized design that elevates the buyer experience while preserving the strongest business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce features, such as CXML punchouts, budgets, recurring orders and credit card vaulting. ECinteractivePLUS is an ecommerce platform integrated into DDMSPLUS that allows SMBs to grow online sales with more efficiency, minimal ecommerce knowledge and wholesaler-enabled features.
"Businesses are buying more products online, and today's customers want an Amazon-style shopping experience—even from a B2B website," said Brian Bowerfind, president, Distribution Division at ECI Software Solutions. "We designed ECinteractivePLUS to help smaller business products dealers gain a stronger foothold in a competitive landscape. The new interface gives their customers a more modern look and feel while keeping the best industry-focused ecommerce features behind the scenes."
ECinteractivePLUS is a fully integrated all-in-one business and ecommerce management system for distributors supporting business products resellers. Specially designed to automate tasks, streamline operations and manage complex projects, ECinteractivePLUS is built to increase sales without increasing costs—from order to invoice—no matter the complexity. Other key benefits include:
- Reduced manual tasks
- Modernized online storefront
- Fully automated purchasing
- Embedded analytics
ECI will support DDMSPLUS and ECinteractivePLUS users with a live webinar covering the new interface on May 15. Register on the ECI website.
For more information, visit the ECinteractivePLUS® page on the ECI website.
About ECI Software Solutions
ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, [email protected]
SOURCE ECI Software Solutions
Share this article