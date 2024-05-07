ECI Software Solutions Launches New B2B Ecommerce Interface for ECinteractivePLUS Users in the Distribution Industry

"We designed ECinteractivePLUS to help smaller business products dealers gain a stronger foothold in a competitive landscape, [giving] their customers a modern look [and] the best industry-focused ecommerce features," said Brian Bowerfind, president, Distribution Division at ECI Software Solutions. Post this

ECinteractivePLUS is a fully integrated all-in-one business and ecommerce management system for distributors supporting business products resellers. Specially designed to automate tasks, streamline operations and manage complex projects, ECinteractivePLUS is built to increase sales without increasing costs—from order to invoice—no matter the complexity. Other key benefits include:

Reduced manual tasks

Modernized online storefront

Fully automated purchasing

Embedded analytics

ECI will support DDMSPLUS and ECinteractivePLUS users with a live webinar covering the new interface on May 15. Register on the ECI website.

