ECI Software Solutions Launches ThermoGrid Mobile App for Service Management Businesses and Technicians

"The ThermoGrid mobile app is designed for service management professionals by service management professionals, enabling technicians to complete jobs quickly, with no workflow interruptions," said JG van Graan, director of sales, ThermoGrid at ECI Software Solutions. Tweet this

With ThermoGrid, service management contractors and technicians can track live inventory—from the warehouse to the truck and the job—reducing loss, enabling in-field transfers, centralizing PO management and simplifying stock replenishment. Smart dispatching AI technology also helps to automatically match the best technician to the job, based on schedule, location, skills and previous performance.

The mobile app is an extension of ECI's ThermoGrid cloud application, which provides quick access to customer records, job history and real-time inventory. Technicians can update job information, upload photos and notes, generate invoices and accept on-the-spot credit card and e-check payments—all in one platform. For a seamless workflow, all business data updates in real time keeping both field and office workers synchronized with the most up-to-date information. The mobile app is included with a free, 14-day trial of ThermoGrid's cloud application and provides a comprehensive evaluation experience with access to both the cloud and web app environments. This allows the simulation of real-world workflows and usability tests for a realistic assessment of all product capabilities.

"The ThermoGrid mobile app has tremendously simplified the sales process, making it faster and easier to use, which has helped us build confidence among the sales team as they work in the field," said Matthew Miller, owner at Polar Ice Air, a ThermoGrid customer. "Overall, ThermoGrid helps us see measurable results and has quickly proven to be an essential tool, as it's cut down on new unit malfunctions."

In an effort to continuously improve the ThermoGrid cloud user experience, ECI recently implemented performance enhancements to ensure page loads occur in milliseconds and the application has 99.9% uptime, allowing users to browse, update and submit job information quickly and easily.

To learn more about ThermoGrid, click here.

To sign up for a free, 14-day ThermoGrid trial (mobile app included), click here.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps, and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

