ECI Software Solutions Named a Certified 2024 Great Place to Work® in Six Countries Across North America, Europe and Australia

"Being named a Great Place to Work is a major accomplishment, so to continue receiving this honor year after year in six different countries is truly meaningful and validates the work we've done to create a positive environment," said Andrew Pryor, CHRO of ECI Software Solutions. Post this

ECI follows its organizational core values—CODE (crave greatness, own the outcome, deliver awesome, embrace community)—to celebrate and support employees through various programs. To name a few:

The ECI Cares Program is set up through a third party where employees can confidentially apply for $5,000 to support them in times of financial hardship

to support them in times of financial hardship The Community Heartbeat Program recognizes employees who are elevating their communities or social causes, supporting those passions with a $500 donation

donation ECI's Global Well-Being Day launched in March 2023 , closing office doors to give employees a day to focus on their mental and physical health

"Above anything else, the people at ECI are passionate and dedicated to their work inside and outside the office," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. "The Great Place to Work certification is an honor and a reminder to keep listening to feedback and keep advocating for each other. I am incredibly grateful to be part of this team and thank them all for helping to make ECI a 'Great Place to Work.'"

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

For survey highlights, see ECI's Great Place to Work profile. To learn more about opportunities at ECI, visit its career page.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, [email protected]

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions