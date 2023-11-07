ECI Software Solutions Named Finalist for Two Prestigious Industry Awards in Cloud Computing and Women in Business

Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing and Stevie® Awards recognize ECI for excellence in Software as a Service and Female Executive of the Year categories

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced it has been recognized in both the Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Stratus Awards as a finalist for Cloud Computing in the Software-as-a-Service category and Stevie® Awards for Women in Business in the Female Executive of the Year category where ECI's President and Chief Operating Officer Sarah Hagan has been named a finalist.

The 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing recognizes those companies and individuals innovating in the cloud and providing offerings that are truly differentiated in the market. ECI was recognized for its purpose-built technology solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) within the manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries. With over 24,000 customers worldwide, ECI aims to elevate SMBs with industry-specific software solutions that improve visibility, operational efficiency and profitability.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run worldwide. ECI President and COO Sarah Hagan was selected as a finalist in the Female Executive of the Year category for her leadership and numerous achievements in contributing to ECI's growth and improving operational efficiency while empowering customers and elevating employees.

"We are honored to be recognized by not one but two distinguished awards programs for our work in creating industry-focused, leading-edge business management solutions and the drive, focus and commitment within the leadership team," said Trevor Gruenewald, chief executive officer at ECI. "To acknowledge Sarah Hagan for her excellent work in leading our divisions through record growth while also ensuring success for both customers and employees is incredibly well deserved. These recognitions reaffirm our vision to be a global leader in empowering SMBs with end-to-end cloud technology solutions."

"It's an honor to be named a finalist among some powerhouse peers who are helping inspire the next generation of leaders," said Sarah Hagan, president and COO of ECI Software Solutions. "This recognition is a testament to all the hard work from our teams behind the scenes that are serving our valued customers, uplifting our industries and supporting our dedicated employees, who are critical in so many ways."

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, [email protected], https://www.ecisolutions.com/

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions