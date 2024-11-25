ECI Software Solutions President and COO Sarah Hagan Named 2024 Globee® Woman Executive Winner for Excellence in Tech Leadership

"At the heart of our mission is empowering others to reach their fullest potential, and I am grateful for the opportunity to uplift our colleagues and customers on this journey," said Sarah Hagan, president and COO of ECI Software Solutions. Post this

The Globee Awards for Women in Business is a prestigious awards program that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of women in all industries worldwide. Companies and organizations can nominate the accomplishments of their women employees, women business owners can submit their own achievements or nominate their staff, and women who have made significant strides in their careers can self-nominate. Open to women professionals and leaders from every field and region, this program highlights the dedication, innovation, and leadership that drive positive change in the global business landscape.

"We are delighted to honor the achievements of women in business and professionals from all over the world who are setting new standards of excellence," said San Madan, president of the Globee Awards. "These winners exemplify the values of leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing women in the business world. Congratulations to all on this well-deserved recognition."

Over 1,100 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process, covering all categories for this year's Globee Awards for Women in Business. For the "Woman Executive of the Year – Technology Products and Services" category, Sarah's entry was reviewed and scored by 179 judges whose comments highlight Sarah's leadership style as "exceeding expectations by driving growth, empowering customers and uplifting employees."

Three comments from anonymous Globee Awards judges include:

"Sarah Hagan's problem-solving mindset and intellectual curiosity drive her impactful leadership at ECI. Her commitment to empowering newly acquired firms and her dedication to benefiting the entire business ecosystem underscore her as a leader who fosters collective success and growth."

"Sarah Hagan's leadership at ECI Software Solutions exemplifies how combining business intelligence with people-focused strategies can drive significant growth and innovation. Her success not only benefits ECI but also sets a powerful example for women aspiring to leadership roles in the tech industry and beyond. By prioritizing both business outcomes and employee well-being, Sarah is helping to create a more inclusive and dynamic corporate culture that can serve as a model for other organizations."

"[Sarah Hagan] demonstrates exceptional leadership, vision, and innovation. The nominee has clearly made a significant impact within her organization and industry, showcasing remarkable achievements and inspiring results. The submission is well-documented, with concrete examples of overcoming challenges and driving success. A truly outstanding candidate deserving of recognition."

For the full list of 2024 Globee Awards for Women in Business, visit the Globee website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (Women in Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for USA (American Business). To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, [email protected]

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions)