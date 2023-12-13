ECI Software Solutions to Host "Profitability in Dispatching" Webinar for Contracting and Service Management Professionals

In collaboration with ACCA, JG van Graan, director of ThermoGrid at ECI, to explore profit potential and process efficiencies in service dispatch

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

WHAT

ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), the only nationwide, non-profit association for professionals that install and maintain HVACR, indoor environment and building performance systems, will host a free webinar exploring the hidden benefits of service dispatching.

JG van Graan, director of ThermoGrid at ECI, will present, "Drive Profitability and Increase Productivity with Service Dispatch Technology," helping small- and medium-sized HVAC businesses to uncover the potential profit and business efficiencies of their service dispatch.

Attendees of the presentation will learn about:

Implementing dispatch strategies beyond route optimization

Automating the process of getting the right people with the right skills to the right place

Leveraging profitable technicians, providing upsell and cross-sell strategies, service differentiation

And more

WHO

JG van Graan, Director for ThermoGrid, ECI Software Solutions

JG's deep HVAC industry roots began as an installation helper and technician, and then grew through roles in service management and even residential sales. Today, JG is director for ThermoGrid at ECI Software Solutions, where he helps HVAC companies implement business management software to simplify business processes by streamlining functions like dispatching, invoicing and inventory management.

WHEN & WHERE

When: Thurs., Dec. 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET

To learn more about this event and register, please visit the registration page.

For information about ECI's ThermoGrid, its all-in-one contractor dispatching software, please visit the product page.

Stay up to date on the latest industry insights, expert guidance and promotions on ECI's ThermoGrid LinkedIn page.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, [email protected]

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions