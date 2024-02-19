ECI Software Solutions to Lead Two Education Sessions for Residential Construction Professionals at 2024 International Builders' Show

Two experts from ECI, Bob Cain, business unit leader of BuildTools and Bolt, and Brad Haubert, senior consultant of MarkSystems, will present proven strategies for small-to-mid-sized businesses in residential construction to improve cost-saving strategies, profitability and affordability

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

WHAT

The International Builders' Show (IBS), a premier event that connects, educates and improves the residential construction industry, brings together more than 60,000 professionals to create a hub for new product launches, construction demos, industry thought leader sessions, workshops, panel discussions and industry conversations. The 2024 event takes place on February 27-29 in Las Vegas and offers attendees more than 120 education sessions.

ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, will share expert insights on getting creative to improve profitability using industry-specific software and technology tools during two education sessions at IBS. Tailored for small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), the education sessions cover strategies for builders, remodelers, land developers and trade contractors working in residential construction. Both sessions offer continued learning credits.

Brad Haubert, senior consultant of MarkSystems at Residential Construction Division, ECI Software Solutions, will join Ed Hauck, builder partnerships senior consultant at Shinn Consulting, and Eric Tiffin, production director at TK Home Design, in presenting "A Streamlined Approach: Find Free Money in Your Floor Plans." This session will run twice.

Presentation attendees will learn how to:

Discover hidden costs in floor plans

Overcome optimization barriers

Create leaner floor plans that maintain quality

Apply smart design strategies for affordability

Bob Cain, business unit leader of BuildTools and Bolt at Residential Construction Division, ECI Software Solutions, will join Ed Hauck, builder partnerships senior consultant at Shinn Consulting, in presenting "Balancing Performance & Affordability: Unlocking the Superhero Blueprint."

Presentation attendees will learn:

Strategic cost reduction

Performance engineering techniques

Common product development pitfalls

New purchasing and product development strategies

And more!

WHEN & WHERE

Session 1: A Streamlined Approach: Find Free Money in Your Floor Plans

Date: Wed., February 28, 2024 | 12:15-1:15 p.m. PT

Location: LVCC - West 207, Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Session 2: A Streamlined Approach: Find Free Money in Your Floor Plans

Date: Wed., February 28, 2024 | 4:00-5:00 p.m. PT

Location: LVCC - West 217, Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Balancing Performance & Affordability: Unlocking the Superhero Blueprint

Date: Thurs., February 29, 2024 | 9:30-10:00 a.m. PT

Location: LVCC - Design Central - West 213, Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

WHO

Bob Cain, Business Unit Leader, BuildTools and Bolt, Residential Construction Division, ECI Software Solutions

Bob Cain is business unit leader of BuildTools and Bolt for ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services. Cain brings 25 years of experience in residential construction to his role, where he's focused on strengthening support, driving software development and expanding the product team of experts to improve the overall customer experience. Previously, Cain served in senior management positions for MarkSystems, ECI's flagship enterprise resource planning software for residential home builders. Additionally, he holds a certified graduate associate designation from the National Association of Home Builders and is a certified NAHB instructor with the University of Housing. Cain has also been involved in his local Home Builder Associations BLSJ and NJBA since 2004.

Brad Haubert, Senior Consultant, MarkSystems, Residential Construction Division, ECI Software Solutions

Brad Haubert is a senior consultant of MarkSystems, Residential Construction Division for ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services. Haubert brings more than 30 years of experience in homebuilding to his role, where he's focused on elevating customers through industry-focused best practices and expert insights on MarkSystems, ECI's business management software for home builders in the residential construction industry. Haubert pulls on his real-world experience in homebuilding—he's helped build over 1,000 new homes—real estate, business management and process improvement.

Ed Hauck, Builder Partnerships Senior Consultant, Shinn Consulting

Ed Hauck spent 22 years with Rouse Chamberlin Homes in the Philadelphia area. He started out as the head of purchasing and estimating before becoming a partner. His responsibilities included purchasing, estimating, new product design and marketing, with a focus on direct construction cost control and the streamlining of processes and procedures within the organization. Hauck designed and built two award-winning design centers. Under his leadership, Rouse Chamberlin Homes enjoyed industry-leading, low direct construction costs. He was active in the local HBA and president of the HBA of Bucks and Montgomery County. In 2011, Hauck was voted "Builder of the Year" by his peers. Prior to Rouse Chamberlin Homes, he worked for a custom builder and Toll Brothers as a superintendent and project manager. As a senior consultant with Shinn Consulting, Hauck is a regular speaker at management seminars and provides training, coaching and consulting to help builders around the country reduce direct construction cost, streamline operations and guide the new product design towards efficiency and cost control.

Eric Tiffin, Production Director, TK Home Design

Eric Tiffin has worked as a construction site laborer, a finish carpenter, a construction materials estimator, an architectural draftsperson, an architectural designer, and co-owner of a residential remodeling and new construction company. With more than 30 years in the residential home design and building industry, Tiffin has expanded his knowledge of every facet of home construction. He has worked previously as a CAD designer and manager with prominent firms such as Pulte Group, Dominick Tringali Architects and Lombardo & Associates Engineers. It is this mix of hands-on, practical, "in the trenches" experience, coupled with a unique talent for understanding and resolving challenges, which Tiffin brings to his position as Production Director with T.K. Design & Associates.

To learn more about ECI's residential home construction products and initiatives at IBS, visit ECI's profile on the IBS website.

Track the latest industry insights on ECI's website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, [email protected]

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions