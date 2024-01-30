ECI Software Solutions to Share Expert Insights on Ecommerce Integration for Lumber and Building Materials (LBM) Businesses at the True Value Spring Reunion

John Maiuri, ECI's LBMH division president and industry expert, will present proven strategies for leveraging integrated ecommerce to drive business growth locally and globally

WHAT

The True Value 2024 Spring Reunion, a bi-annual lumber and building materials (LBM) industry trade show, brings together business leaders, associates, vendors and more to network and discuss the most prominent developments across the industry. The event aims to promote collaboration among businesses through a series of presentations, activities, demonstrations and more.

ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, will share expert insights, go-forward strategies and pitfalls to avoid when integrating ecommerce solutions. Tailored for small- and medium-sized LBM and hardlines distributors, the ecommerce presentation will take place during the True Value Reunion February 1-4, 2024 in New Orleans.

Presentation attendees will learn:

Why integrating ecommerce is the future for LBM businesses

How to embrace ecommerce as a channel for boosting engagement

What ecommerce pitfalls to avoid in the LBM market

How to choose the best ecommerce solution for your individual needs

And more!

WHO

John Maiuri, president, LBMH Division, ECI Software Solutions

As president of ECI's LBMH Division, John Maiuri is responsible for the vision, guidance and strategic growth of his team within the Building and Construction Division. With more than 30 years of experience in the lumber and hardware industry, Maiuri understands the importance of leveraging technology to remain competitive.

WHEN & WHERE

ECI Software Solutions Presentation

Navigating Ecommerce: The Path to Omni-channel Engagement

Date: Friday, February 2, 2024, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Location: Booth 2755 , Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130

For more information on LBM and hardlines ecommerce solutions, visit ECI's website.

To learn more about the True Value 2024 Spring Reunion, visit the event website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, field service, building supply, office technology and wholesale/business distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

