ECI Software Solutions to Share Expert Insights on Expanding Ecommerce Strategies for Lumber and Building Materials Businesses at the True Value Fall Reunion

Chris Fisher, ECI's LBM vice president and industry expert, will present proven strategies for leveraging integrated ecommerce to streamline customer service

The True Value 2024 Fall Reunion, a bi-annual lumber and building materials (LBM) industry trade show, brings together business leaders, associates, vendors and more to network and discuss the most prominent developments across the industry. The event aims to promote collaboration among businesses through a series of presentations, activities, demonstrations and more.

ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, will share expert insights, real-world scenarios and ways to leverage ecommerce for more meaningful customer interactions. Tailored for small- and medium-sized LBM distributors, the ecommerce presentation will take place during the True Value Reunion September 9-11, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Presentation attendees will learn how ecommerce can:

Serve as a powerful account management tool

Reduce time and errors for orders, quotes and purchasing

Enhance order fulfillment efficiency

Strengthen customer loyalty through improved online experiences

And more!

WHO

Chris Fisher, vice president, LBM Division, EMEA, ECI Software Solutions

Chris Fisher is vice president, LBM Division, EMEA of ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and service. He oversees software operations for the building materials industry across multiple regions, leveraging his extensive experience in developing and managing B2B SaaS solutions.

WHEN & WHERE

ECI Software Solutions Presentation

Ecommerce: Beyond the Baskets

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

For more information on LBM ecommerce solutions, stop by Booth 2317 at the True Value Fall Reunion or visit ECI's website.

To learn more about the True Value 2024 Spring Reunion, see the event page.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

