ECI Software Solutions to Share Valuable Insights on Smart Dispatching for Service Management Professionals at Women in HVACR 20th Annual Conference

Laryssa Alexander, president of ECI's Field Service Division, will present strategies for leveraging smart dispatching to drive business in the HVACR industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

WHAT

Women in HVACR is a national organization which strives to improve the lives of its members through professional growth and development in the HVACR industry. The 20th Annual Conference inspires its members to "Go Bold!," empowering women to succeed through networking opportunities, mentoring and education.

Laryssa Alexander, president of the Field Service Division at ECI Software Solutions, will join the speaker lineup for Breakout #5: The Secret to Year-Round Service Revenue? Smart Dispatching and a Plan. Laryssa's presentation, "Mastering Streamlined Service Dispatch: Leveraging Technology and KPIs," will focus on using smart dispatching and metrics to enhance technician allocation, strengthen customer relationships and accelerate growth strategy.

WHO

Laryssa Alexander, President, Field Service Division, ECI Software Solutions

As president of ECI's Field Service Division, Alexander's goals are to deliver stellar customer service and innovation while balancing financial results and growth. Bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to her role, Alexander is known for her ability to build strong, collaborative teams. She has been instrumental in the acquisition and successful transition of La Crosse Management Systems in 2008, FMAudit and Digital Gateway in 2011, PrintFleet in 2017, and Print Audit and ODC in 2018.

WHEN & WHERE

When:

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Breakout 5: The Secret to Year-Round Service Revenue? Smart Dispatching and a Plan

Session: Mastering Streamlined Service Dispatch: Leveraging Technology and KPIs

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, 225 E Coastline Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32202

To learn more about this event and to register, click here.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service managment, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, brittnib@gabrielmarketing.com

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions