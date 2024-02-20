ECI Software Solutions to Unveil New Enhancements for Its Entire Residential Construction Software Portfolio at 2024 International Builders' Show

Product enhancements support all ECI's North American ERPs and business applications designed specifically for builders, remodelers, developers and trade contractors: BuildTools®, Bolt™, MarkSystems®, Insearch™, Lasso® CRM and LotVue®

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, announced today it will introduce enhancements for all six of its North American residential home construction enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and business applications at the 2024 International Builders' Show (IBS), Booth W3255, February 27-29 in Las Vegas.

ECI's industry-specific software connects small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability for builders, remodelers, land developers and trade contractors working in residential construction.

Available to demo at the ECI booth W3255, product enhancements cover:

BuildTools®, a custom home builder & remodeler software, introduces cost catalog, a stronger construction cost management feature with project estimating that is more detailed, intuitive and efficient.

"Every year, we look forward to connecting, sharing, learning and listening at IBS, and we always leave with a sense of what's new and what's needed in the residential construction industry," said Scott Duman, president, Residential Home Construction Group and Building & Construction Division, ECI Software Solutions. "Our experts will be onsite, giving demos, sharing industry-specific expertise to empower SMBs, celebrating customers and colleagues at the awards ceremony, presenting new and proven ideas for business growth, and more. We're energized for the 2024 event, and we hope to keep the conversations flowing."

Monica Wheaton, vice president of Customer Success, Residential Home Construction for ECI Software Solutions has been named a finalist for the NAHB Woman of the Year award. This is the highest honor from NAHB, recognizing one woman leader for accomplishments in the building industry. The winner will be announced Tuesday, February 27 at the show.

Additionally, American Ninja Warrior Champion, Vance Walker, will be at ECI's Booth W3255 on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28. For more information, see the Booth Events section of ECI's profile on the IBS website.

To learn more about ECI's residential construction products and initiatives, visit the Pro Builder Show Village at IBS or visit ECI's website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Brittni Borrero, Gabriel Marketing Group (for ECI Software Solutions), 248-931-3418, brittnib@gabrielmarketing.com

SOURCE ECI Software Solutions