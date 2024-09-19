ECI Software Solutions Unlocks New Revenue Streams for Office Technology Dealers with Integration of EvolutionX Ecommerce and e-automate ERP

"This new integration between our EvolutionX ecommerce solution and e-automate ERP platform creates a simple and impactful way for office technology dealers to...stay competitive and attract new business," said Laryssa Alexander, president, Field Service Division at ECI Software Solutions. Post this

EvolutionX provides office equipment dealers with content, B2B-focused commerce, ERP connectivity and access to an app store with popular software solutions like Hubspot, Intercom, Avalara and many others. Designed specifically to meet industry-specific needs of office technology providers, e-automate is a complete business management system that helps streamline critical business processes and create real-time visibility across sales, service, contracts, inventory, purchasing, accounting, reporting and customer self-service. Together, EvolutionX and e-automate strengthen dealer workflows and provide customers with a single, self-service platform.

"We chose EvolutionX as our go-forward ecommerce solution as we recognized the need to streamline our operations," said a representative from J.E. Bergasse, an office supply and technology dealer currently using ECI's e-automate ERP. "EvolutionX offered us the option of easy integration with our internal system, e-automate, which allows us to simplify our order processes and enhance efficiency. The platform's user-friendly interface also contributed to our decision, as we wanted to improve the storefront navigation for our customers while gaining better control over our inventory management.''

Visit the EvolutionX and e-automate ERP integration page to learn more.

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.ECIsolutions.com.

