ECI Software Solutions Wins 2024 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius

ECI's core organizational values—CODE (crave greatness, own the outcome, deliver awesome, embrace community)—support employees through a variety of programs. They include:

The ECI Cares Program is a highly confidential program managed by an independent third party where team members can apply for up to $5,000 in financial assistance during times of hardship.

in financial assistance during times of hardship. The Community Heartbeat Program recognizes employees who are making a difference in their communities or supporting social causes, providing a $500 donation to charities that matter most to them.

donation to charities that matter most to them. In March 2023 , ECI launched its Global Well-Being Day, closing offices worldwide to give employees a dedicated day to focus on their mental and physical health.

, ECI launched its Global Well-Being Day, closing offices worldwide to give employees a dedicated day to focus on their mental and physical health. ECI's annual Everyday Hero Award recognizes and celebrates customers for their outstanding contributions to their communities worldwide; three finalists are celebrated with up to $10,000 donation from ECI to their chosen charities.

donation from ECI to their chosen charities. On Embrace Community Day, ECI employees are given eight hours of paid time off to make a meaningful impact in their local communities and engage with organizations that inspire their passion for service.

ECI's Embrace Community Award honors team members each quarter who are making a real difference in the world by donating their time, energy and talents.

