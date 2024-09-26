ECI's EvolutionX to Host "Ecommerce or Extinction: Why Doing Nothing is Fatal" Webinar, Sharing Proven Strategies for Distributors

Dave Bent, senior vice president of operations, Distribution Division at ECI Software Solutions, will discuss modern ecommerce strategies, best practices and real-world successes for distributors

Distributors are falling behind as the industry's digital business landscape evolves. Modern customers expect seamless and convenient experiences, and distributors are losing market share to the more tech-savvy competitors, like Amazon, Grainger and other big-box retailers.

ECI Software Solutions' EvolutionX, an industry-focused business-to-business ecommerce platform, will host a free webinar where veteran ecommerce expert Dave Bent explores the most pressing business management issues distributors are facing today as well as best practices and proven strategies for leveraging ecommerce to remain competitive. The webinar will feature real-world insights from Ted Flavion who helped OSC deploy its ecommerce strategy.

The webinar will cover:

The risks of not having an ecommerce platform

How competitors—of all size—are gaining market share

Practical steps and actionable insights for getting an ecommerce strategy off the ground

How one distributor was able to double online revenue and sales with ecommerce

WHO

Dave Bent, senior vice president of operations, Distribution Division, ECI Software Solutions

Dave Bent is the senior vice president of Operations within the Distribution Division of ECI Software Solutions. He has played a key role in the development and success of EvolutionX, ECI's industry leading B2B ecommerce platform. Bent's career has spanned over four decades, including executive leadership roles at Essendent, Ford and ES Tech Group.

Ted Flavion, marketing & ecommerce manager, Oxygen Service Company

Ted Flavion is a results-driven marketing and ecommerce manager with a strong track record in growing B2B ecommerce. With a customer-first approach, Flavion focuses on simplifying the ordering process, ensuring a seamless user experience from start to finish. From optimizing UX to providing comprehensive training, Flavion is dedicated to making the buying journey as effortless as possible, creating the 'stickiness' that fosters long-term customer loyalty.

WHEN & WHERE

Webinar: Ecommerce or Extinction: Why Doing Nothing is Fatal

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Time: 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, visit the ECI website.

To learn more about ECI's B2B ecommerce platform for distributors, visit https://www.evolutionx.io/.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

