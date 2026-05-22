Eckell Sparks Attorneys Selected to the 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander, P.C. is pleased to announce that seven of the firm's attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists across multiple practice areas. This recognition reflects outstanding professional achievement and significant peer recognition within the legal community. Selection to Super Lawyers is limited to no more than 5% of attorneys in Pennsylvania. The Rising Stars list recognizes top up-and-coming attorneys who are either under age 40 or in practice for 10 years or less, representing no more than 2.5% of attorneys statewide.

MEDIA, Pa., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distinguished Leadership in Complex Practice Areas

Leonard A. Sloane, Esq.: Mr. Sloane has nearly 50 years of experience and serves as Chair of the firm's Litigation and Personal Injury Department. He focuses on automobile insurance law, medical malpractice, product liability, and complex personal injury litigation. Widely regarded as an authority in auto insurance law, Len is co-author of the leading treatise, Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Insurance — An Analysis of the Financial Responsibility Law, and is a frequent lecturer across Pennsylvania. His accolades include repeated recognition as a Top 100 Pennsylvania Attorney and membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Mr. Sloane has been selected to the Super Lawyers for over 20 years, from 2004 to 2026.

Michael J. Davey, Esq.: Mr. Davey leads the firm's Employment Law & Discrimination practice, representing clients in employment, personal injury, and civil litigation matters. He serves on the Executive Board of the Delaware County Bar Association, having recently served as the 2025 President of the Bar Association, and previously held leadership roles with the Pennsylvania Association for Justice. He is a recognized lecturer on a wide variety of topics, including employment law and civil litigation, and has earned extensive peer recognition. Mr. Davey has been selected to the Super Lawyers list from 2024 to 2026 and was on the Rising Stars list from 2012 to 2023.

Matthew J. Bilker, Esq.: Mr. Bilker is a trial attorney handling personal injury, civil litigation, and municipal law matters. He has extensive experience in jury trials, bench trials, arbitrations, and mediations. He is a member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Additionally, he currently serves as President of the Delaware County Bar Association. Mr. Bilker has been selected to the Super Lawyers list from 2023 to 2026.

Jonathan E. Becker, Esq.: Mr. Becker focuses his practice on estate planning, trust administration, and complex tax matters at the firm. With experience in both private practice and institutional trust counsel, he has guided hundreds of clients through complex fiduciary and tax issues. He has been recognized multiple times as a "Top Attorney" by Philadelphia Magazine and a "Best Tax Attorney" by Main Line Today. Mr. Becker has been selected to the Super Lawyers list from 2011 to 2026.

Craig B. Huffman, Esq.: At the firm, Mr. Huffman focuses on family law and Orphans' Court litigation. He has held leadership positions with the Delaware County Bar Association, including President and Chair of its Family Law Section (twice, a unique distinction). He has received numerous awards, such as the Eric D. Turner Award, the Nicholas D. Vadino, Jr. Memorial Award, the Pennsylvania Bar Association Pro Bono Service Award, and the E. Wallace Chadwick Award. Mr. Huffman has been selected to the Super Lawyers list from 2013 to 2026.

Kathleen A. Piperno, Esq.: Ms. Piperno has practiced exclusively in family law matters for over 30 years. She has served as a court-appointed Special Master in Divorce and Child Advocate. She has been recognized for her contributions during the Victims' Rights Week Award, Law Day Special Recognition Award, and Family Law Chairperson Recognition Award. Ms. Piperno has been selected to the Super Lawyers list from 2020 to 2026 and selected as a Top Lawyer and Top Attorney.

Emerging Talent in Family Law

Vasiliki Gouliaberis, Esq.: Ms. Gouliaberis focuses on family law matters, including divorce, custody, support, protection from abuse, and adoption. She brings prior experience in family, education, and municipal law, as well as clerkship experience at the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. Ms. Gouliaberis was also elected to serve on the Delaware County Board of Directors. She is currently serving as the corresponding secretary. She is active in mentoring students and young professionals in the Greek American community. Ms. Gouliaberis has been selected to the Rising Stars list from 2022 to 2026.

About Eckell Sparks

Founded in 1964, Eckell Sparks is a full-service law firm dedicated to building strong client relationships and delivering exceptional legal value. As the largest law firm established in Delaware County and one of the largest suburban firms serving the five-county Philadelphia region, the firm combines the depth and resources of a major city practice with a personalized, client-focused approach. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 610-565-3700 or visit eckellsparks.com. The firm has offices in Media and West Chester, Pennsylvania.

*The awards and accolades displayed on this website were issued to the attorneys or the entire law firm by the respective providers of these honors. Please note that no aspect of this advertisement has been approved by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. A description of the Super Lawyers selection methodology can be found by clicking here.

Media Contact

Kate Graf, Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander, P.C., 1 610-565-3700, [email protected], eckellsparks.com

SOURCE Eckell Sparks