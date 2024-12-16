Eckerd Connects President and CEO Announces Upcoming Retirement

"I am so proud of the tremendous work we have accomplished together," said David Dennis, President and CEO of Eckerd Connects. "And the work that's just beginning for our organization." Post this

Founded in 1968, Eckerd Connects helps individuals build a pathway to success through education, skills-building, and employment.

When Dennis arrived in 2007, the organization was struggling financially. Through his leadership, Eckerd became a financially sound, nationally recognized nonprofit. Dennis also acquired and successfully merged four organizations into Eckerd Connects, expanding the organization's workforce development and Job Corp programs – leading to a focus on more pro-active, preventive social services.

"First and foremost, our Board and Executive Leadership Teams are tremendously grateful to David for his years of leadership," said Eric Beck, Chairman of the Eckerd Connects Board of Directors. "As we say goodbye to David, we look to find our next leader – someone who can help us continue to provide the solutions that will help struggling families thrive."

The Eckerd Connects Board of Directors is already hard at work identifying the organization's next leader and ensuring a smooth transition by engaging global consulting firm Korn Ferry to conduct a national executive search and thorough interview process. The organization recently finalized their Strategic Plan that charts their path forward into 2029, securing a mission focused organization for the next leader.

"I am so proud of the tremendous work we have accomplished together," said Dennis. "And the work that's just beginning for our organization."

In addition to his work at Eckerd Connects, Dennis is an accomplished author releasing his first book, "GAMENESS: Land on your feet, not on your feelings" in 2022. His future plans include a sequel to the book about cultivating a resilient mindset.

