Eckerd Connects President and CEO Announces Upcoming Retirement

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The longtime leader of Eckerd Connects, David Dennis, is retiring as President and CEO effective June 30, 2025. Dennis has worked at the national non-profit for 18 years, which has grown under his leadership to serve nearly 24,000 clients each year across 22 states and the District of Columbia.
"When I joined this staff 18 years ago, I knew that we were ripe with opportunity to connect people to their potential," said Dennis. "It was because of our team's obvious drive and commitment to the mission and vision of our organization that major transformation was possible. In thinking how far we have come together, I am grateful and overwhelmed."
Founded in 1968, Eckerd Connects helps individuals build a pathway to success through education, skills-building, and employment.
When Dennis arrived in 2007, the organization was struggling financially. Through his leadership, Eckerd became a financially sound, nationally recognized nonprofit. Dennis also acquired and successfully merged four organizations into Eckerd Connects, expanding the organization's workforce development and Job Corp programs – leading to a focus on more pro-active, preventive social services.
"First and foremost, our Board and Executive Leadership Teams are tremendously grateful to David for his years of leadership," said Eric Beck, Chairman of the Eckerd Connects Board of Directors. "As we say goodbye to David, we look to find our next leader – someone who can help us continue to provide the solutions that will help struggling families thrive."
The Eckerd Connects Board of Directors is already hard at work identifying the organization's next leader and ensuring a smooth transition by engaging global consulting firm Korn Ferry to conduct a national executive search and thorough interview process. The organization recently finalized their Strategic Plan that charts their path forward into 2029, securing a mission focused organization for the next leader.
"I am so proud of the tremendous work we have accomplished together," said Dennis. "And the work that's just beginning for our organization."
In addition to his work at Eckerd Connects, Dennis is an accomplished author releasing his first book, "GAMENESS: Land on your feet, not on your feelings" in 2022. His future plans include a sequel to the book about cultivating a resilient mindset.
About Eckerd Connects
Eckerd Connects, a nationally COA accredited organization, was founded in 1968 by Jack and Ruth Eckerd with the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed. The national nonprofit organization has connected over 316,000 people to the help they need through programs in Job Corps, workforce development, juvenile justice, and family & children services. https://eckerd.org/
