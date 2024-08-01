Eclipse Offers New Products to Safeguard Corrections Officers Against Threats of Fentanyl and Other Illicit Drugs and Chemicals

"The rise of fentanyl and other hazardous substances in correctional facilities poses a significant threat to both officers and inmates," said Peter Safran, CEO. Post this

The SoRite products can be used in a variety of ways:

Facility mail screening. The SoRite DECON wipes and spray work seamlessly with the VeroVision Mail Screener to ensure complete safety and decontamination following any threat detection. Once a harmful chemical like Fentanyl is detected by the VeroVision Mail Screener, the SoRite wipes work as a second line of defense by swiftly and effectively neutralizing the threat and preventing mail-borne threats from entering the facility's general population.

On-the-go protection for officers. Carrying the compact SoRite DECON spray and wipes allows officers to quickly and effectively decontaminate any powder or liquid threats found during cell searches and interrogations. This immediate action reduces the risk of exposure and access to Fentanyl and other hazardous substances, ensuring the safety of all personnel involved.

Comprehensive cell decontamination. SoRite DECON products can be used to thoroughly decontaminate entire cells. This guarantees that all surfaces are free from harmful substances, creating a safer environment for both inmates and staff. The powerful combination of SoRite DECON wipes and spray ensures that threats such as Fentanyl are neutralized effectively and efficiently.

"Our innovative wipes and sprays are designed to neutralize harmful substances like fentanyl quickly and safely, providing essential protection for officers and inmates," said Autumn Ryan, Aseptic Founder and CEO. "Partnering with Eclipse Screening Technologies ensures that these life-saving tools reach those who need them most, making a tangible difference in maintaining safety and security."

Product features

SoRite products were designed to clean and decontaminate surfaces, ensuring that even trace amounts of chemical threats are eliminated. The easy-to-use spray and wipes oxidize dangerous narcotics quickly and are:

Ready-to-use: No mixing or waiting

Safe: Non-corrosive, non-toxic, non-flammable, and contains no chlorine or alcohol

Convenient: Use on surfaces, gear, and vehicles

Fast: Oxidize Fentanyl, Xylazine and other narcotics in 60 seconds or less

About Eclipse Screening Technologies LLC

Detecting and deterring mail-borne threats is the mission of Eclipse Screening Technologies llc. With installations nationwide, our disruptive contraband interdiction solutions, featuring the VeroVision® Mail Screener, help corrections facilities keep staff and inmates safe. Eclipse Screening Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eclipse Design Ventures. Corporate headquarters, sales, service, and R&D facilities are based in Pittsburgh, PA. Learn more at www.eclipse-st.com.

