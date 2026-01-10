Eclipso NYC Set to Debut Colosseum: The Legendary Arena in Virtual Reality

Antoine Lieutaud, Founder and CEO of Eclipso Entertainment, said: "This experience isn't just about Ancient Rome—it places visitors inside the Colosseum's beating heart, where power, ambition, and sacrifice collide, making history feel alive, emotional, and unforgettable." Post this

Inside the arena, visitors encounter Flamma, one of history's most celebrated gladiators, who defies repeated offers of freedom in pursuit of greatness. More than a historical reconstruction, the experience immerses audiences in the emotion, power, and decadence of an empire whose legacy still resonates today. From encounters with gods and citizens to the roar of the crowd, guests experience Rome not as observers, but as participants in its living history.

Ideal for families, history enthusiasts, and culture seekers alike, Colosseum: The Legendary Arena transforms the past into a dynamic, interactive spectacle offering an unforgettable journey inside one of the world's most iconic civilizations.

Created in collaboration with the award-winning Paris-based studio Small Creative, this approximately 45-minute experience uses advanced free-roaming VR technology to deliver a large-scale, historically authentic recreation of the Roman Empire. Blending art, culture, and immersive storytelling, it offers a visually striking and emotionally engaging journey for audiences ages 8 and up, with a strong educational component for families and school groups.

The project was developed with the support of a scientific advisory board, including Audrey Bertrand, Director of Ancient Studies and Head of the Archaeology Department at the École française de Rome. Bertrand collaborated closely with the Small Creative team from the earliest stages of development, reviewing successive versions of the script and narrative framework to ensure historical accuracy and authenticity.

Voyelle Acker, Co-Founder of Small Creative, added:

"Bringing Ancient Rome to life was both an extraordinary challenge and an incredible thrill. Through advanced free-roaming VR technology, visitors can walk the streets, explore hidden spaces, and step into the arena as if they were truly there pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling."

Key Details:

Location: 555 West 57th Street NYC

Opening Hours: Closed on Mondays; Tuesday–Friday, 12:00 PM–7:00 PM; Saturday, 10:00 AM–8:00 PM; Sunday, 10:00 AM–7:00 PM.

Duration: 45 minutes (15-minute onboarding + 30-minute VR experience)

Tickets: On sale January 20, starting at $31, available at https://eclipso-entertainment.com/en/new-york/

Minimum Age: 8 years

About Eclipso

Founded in France and expanding internationally, Eclipso is a network of immersive virtual reality venues offering a new category of cultural entertainment. Through cutting-edge VR technology, Eclipso presents immersive experiences that blend education and entertainment, making culture, travel, and discovery more accessible. The company currently operates locations across France, Spain, and the United States, with additional global openings planned.

About Small Creative

Small Creative is a multi-award-winning VR/XR studio based in Paris, with more than 15 years of experience in immersive content creation. The studio specializes in narrative-driven experiences, refined visual effects, and proprietary technology that enables seamless deployment across medium- and large-scale venues.

