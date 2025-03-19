eCMS Cloud ERP Recognized as a Constructech 2025 Top Product

The technology company recognizes business analytics and reporting capabilities are key and brings this intelligence to thousands of commercial contractors in its ERP software. Peggy Smedley, editorial director, Constructech, and founder, Specialty Publishing Media Post this

When judging the Top Products, the 12-judge panel considers: the backbone and core functionality of each platform; the new functionality that will allow contractors and homebuilders to develop strategies around technology; overall adoption rates; new customer wins for the past 12 months; and the uniqueness provided to the construction industry.

"Computer Guidance Corp., continues to deliver with eCMS, which is a trusted product for the construction industry," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director, Constructech, and founder, Specialty Publishing Media. "The technology company recognizes business analytics and reporting capabilities are key and brings this intelligence to thousands of commercial contractors in its ERP software."

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a trusted technology provider for the construction industry," said Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "Our customers rely on eCMS every day to integrate data, automate business processes, enhance decision making, and drive productivity. This award recognizes our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower our users to collaborate more effectively and make informed decisions that benefit their business operations."

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

