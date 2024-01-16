eCMS Cloud ERP Recognized in Construction Executive's 2024 Hot Products

Computer Guidance Corporation announced today that eCMS Cloud ERP has been named a Hot Product in Construction Executive's 2024 special edition issue. eCMS Cloud ERP was recognized for its innovative and feature-rich business intelligence application suite and web-based state-of-the-art technology platform.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, announced today that eCMS Cloud ERP has been named a Hot Product in Construction Executive's 2024 special edition issue. eCMS Cloud ERP was recognized for its innovative and feature-rich business intelligence application suite and web-based state-of-the-art technology platform.
"We are thrilled to be recognized again as a technology innovator and are proud to continue to bring new and advanced solutions to market that support industry-leading commercial contractors in their quest to increase productivity and profitability," said Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation. "With eCMS v.4.2, organizations are able to protect hard-earned market share, differentiate project delivery and empower all users with critical data that drives greater outcomes."
CGC eCMS v.4.2 creates proactive decision makers by offering secure, real-time content at the precise point of need. The cloud-based solution delivers high availability and scalability, while opening doors to in-depth automation and heightened data analytics.
The annual list recognizes product leadership that plays a transformational role in construction and represents the premier showcase for the hottest new industry innovations. This is Computer Guidance's 8th consecutive year being awarded the Hot Product designation.
About Computer Guidance Corporation
With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.
