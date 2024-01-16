eCMS Cloud ERP Recognized in Construction Executive's 2024 Hot Products

"With eCMS v.4.2, organizations are able to protect hard-earned market share, differentiate project delivery and empower all users with critical data that drives greater outcomes." Michael Bihlmeier, President, Computer Guidance Corporation Post this

CGC eCMS v.4.2 creates proactive decision makers by offering secure, real-time content at the precise point of need. The cloud-based solution delivers high availability and scalability, while opening doors to in-depth automation and heightened data analytics.

The annual list recognizes product leadership that plays a transformational role in construction and represents the premier showcase for the hottest new industry innovations. This is Computer Guidance's 8th consecutive year being awarded the Hot Product designation.

With over 20% of their clients represented on top ENR lists, Computer Guidance Corporation delivers the leading construction enterprise resource planning solution including financial and project management, #1 business intelligence, mobile, and enterprise content management. Scalable, customizable, and cloud-hosted, CGC serves thousands throughout North America. Computer Guidance Corporation is part of the JDM Technology Group, a global construction-specific software conglomerate that serves more than 500,000+ in 40 countries and 6 continents.

