Eco Battery Makes Significant Investment in Acculon Energy

"Acculon's deep technical expertise and plans to expand their U.S. manufacturing footprint make them a natural fit for our long-term vision," said Skylar Schone, CEO at Eco Battery. "We're particularly excited about their industry-leading engineering team and vertically integrated business model, which can promote innovation across a shared product roadmap."

Andrew Thomas, Acculon's President, adds, "Joining Eco Battery opens up incredible opportunities for scale and impact. With Eco Battery's reputation as the preferred lithium battery for LSEVs and its strong financial backing, both businesses are well-positioned for continued expansion. The importance of "Made and Supported in the U.S.A" has never been greater for our customers."

Eco Battery's investment in Acculon Energy comes at a critical time for the U.S. battery industry. The demand for advanced energy storage systems is growing exponentially, and a robust domestic manufacturing base and supply chain are essential to meet this growing demand. Together, these two battery powerhouses will leverage the strengths of their teams to drive innovation, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction across the entire electrification ecosystem, redefining what's possible in energy storage and battery system manufacturing.

About Eco Battery

Eco Battery, the U.S.-based leader in lithium power solutions, is dedicated to transforming the industry with innovative, safe, and reliable technology. Its in-house engineering, R&D, and product development teams deliver top-quality lithium solutions, supported by expert integration and exceptional dealer service. Trusted by leading golf cart manufacturers and elite dealers, Eco Battery is the go-to choice for uncompromising performance. Committed to a future driven by its mission and guided by the north stars of elite innovation and customer obsession, Eco Battery continues to set the standard in lithium power. For more information, visit https://ecobattery.com/

About Acculon Energy

Acculon Energy designs and manufactures advanced battery modules and packs—specializing in sodium and lithium chemistries—for commercial and industrial applications from data centers to heavy equipment. Based in Columbus, OH, Acculon brings decades of energy storage expertise to deliver safe, scalable, and efficient solutions that go beyond UL safety standards. For more information, visit https://acculonenergy.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/acculon-energy/

Media Contact

Betsy Barry, Acculon Energy, 1 706-206-7271, [email protected], https://acculonenergy.com/

SOURCE Acculon Energy