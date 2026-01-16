Eco-Chic Consignments Appoints Heather Zorge as Chief Executive Officer

"My focus is on continuing what is working, supporting our people, and thoughtfully improving how we operate as we grow." - Heather Zorge, Chief Executive Officer, Eco-Chic Consignments Post this

Bringing decades of senior leadership experience across finance, operations, and organizational development, Heather Zorge has a strong track record of helping multi-location retail and consumer businesses scale thoughtfully while strengthening internal teams and customer-facing operations. Her background is well aligned with Eco-Chic's focus on preserving what makes the brands special while building the operational foundation needed for continued growth.

"Heather brings a steady, people-first leadership style that supports who we are and where we are going," said Mark Dorman, Chairman of Eco-Chic Consignments. "She understands how to build on what is already working, improve day-to-day operations, and create clarity and alignment across a growing organization. We are confident she is the right leader for this next chapter."

In her role as CEO, Zorge will focus on supporting employees, enhancing the experience for customers and consignors, and ensuring consistency and excellence across all store locations as the company continues to expand across Arizona and Southern California.

Over the coming weeks, Zorge will spend time in stores and with teams across the organization to better understand day-to-day operations, listen to employee and customer feedback, and identify opportunities to strengthen the overall experience.

"I'm thrilled to join Eco-Chic at an important moment in its growth," said Zorge. "These brands have built strong relationships in their communities, supported by passionate teams and loyal customers and consignors. My focus is on continuing what is working, supporting our people, and thoughtfully improving how we operate as we grow."

Eco-Chic Consignments operates a growing portfolio of resale and consignment retail stores, including My Sister's Closet, My Sister's Attic, and Well Suited, serving customers and consignors across the Greater Phoenix-Metro in Arizona and San Diego and Orange County areas of Southern California.

