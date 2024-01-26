Eco Minds HR Debuts in the US with Speakers from Avenue Code, ON Platform, CALSTART, Aptitude Research and More

After successful regional events in Brazil, Eco Minds, the Human Resources initiative by Avenue Eco, has made its US debut and will hold its second exclusive event on January 30th, unlocking a thrilling network opportunity for HR and Talent Acquisition leaders and executives. Eco Minds provides a platform for leaders around the globe to share knowledge, drive innovation in HR, and promote sustainable workplace practices.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eco Minds, an initiative led by Avenue Eco, is uniting HR leaders in the United States to foster connections, drive innovation, and promote sustainable workplace practices.
The highly anticipated January 30th edition will kick off the 2024 live sessions next Tuesday. The event focuses on the intersection of AI and the Skills-First mindset and its impact on the recruiting landscape. Júlia Lopes, Regional Talent Acquisition Director at Avenue Code, will lead the discussion alongside Brittany K., CEO of Curated Corporate and former executive at Kraft Heinz; Jua Park, Head of Talent Acquisition Strategy & Operations at CALSTART; and Kyle Lagunas, Head of Strategy & Principal Analyst at Aptitude Research.
The event is free, and to register, simply visit the event registration page: https://bit.ly/3H6fIEJ . Spaces are limited, and professionals are encouraged to secure their spot to gain inspirational insights from industry experts and create new connections nationally.
This upcoming US leadership gathering builds on the success of Eco Mind's inaugural US event, held on December 14th. Delving into the core of HR challenges, the previous session explored strategies to master team productivity and craft unique company cultures in today's dynamic market. Led by Danielle Borges, Global HR Director at Avenue Code, the discussion, enriched by insights from Natasha Ubaldo, Head of People at ON, and Tye Matthews, a renowned People Leader, laid the foundation for a community committed to positive change in the workplace. Access the content at https://bit.ly/41WpbYL
About Avenue Eco:
From San Francisco, CA, Avenue Eco is the brainchild of the same founders behind the leading IT and artificial intelligence consultancy, Avenue Code, leveraging 15 years of excellence in technology and global people management. Avenue Eco's technology provides companies worldwide with innovative platforms for elevated People Operations, Employee Development, Talent Acquisition, and more. Visit https://www.avenueeco.com/ and learn more about these next-generation management solutions.
