Eco Minds HR Debuts in the US with Speakers from Avenue Code, ON Platform, CALSTART, Aptitude Research and More

Eco Minds, an initiative led by Avenue Eco, has debuted in the United States bringing together HR and Talent Acquisition leaders to foster connections, drive innovation, and promote sustainable workplace practices. The anticipated January 30th edition will open the 2024 live sessions next Tuesday.

The event is free, and to register, simply visit the event registration page: https://bit.ly/3H6fIEJ . Spaces are limited, and professionals are encouraged to secure their spot to gain inspirational insights from industry experts and create new connections nationally.

This upcoming US leadership gathering builds on the success of Eco Mind's inaugural US event, held on December 14th. Delving into the core of HR challenges, the previous session explored strategies to master team productivity and craft unique company cultures in today's dynamic market. Led by Danielle Borges, Global HR Director at Avenue Code, the discussion, enriched by insights from Natasha Ubaldo, Head of People at ON, and Tye Matthews, a renowned People Leader, laid the foundation for a community committed to positive change in the workplace. Access the content at https://bit.ly/41WpbYL

About Avenue Eco:

From San Francisco, CA, Avenue Eco is the brainchild of the same founders behind the leading IT and artificial intelligence consultancy, Avenue Code, leveraging 15 years of excellence in technology and global people management. Avenue Eco's technology provides companies worldwide with innovative platforms for elevated People Operations, Employee Development, Talent Acquisition, and more. Visit https://www.avenueeco.com/ and learn more about these next-generation management solutions.

