eCOA Platform Innovator uMotif Launches Scientific Consulting Services

Sponsors and CROs face an increasingly complex research environment. Our Scientific Consulting Services team's expertise, regulatory understanding, and strategic skills guide them to the best possible outcomes for their clinical trials and real-world studies -uMotif COO & incoming CEO Andrea Valente Post this

Led by Chief Scientific Officer Florence Mowlem PhD, uMotif's Scientific Consulting Services leverage the organization's vast knowledge of clinical research, user-centric study design, and the application of technology to support clinical trials. With expertise across all therapeutic areas, the team provides scientific oversight throughout the trial lifecycle to ensure customers always get the correct data at the correct time.

Core consulting services include…

Protocol input, from early engagement to review prior to finalization to ensure it is optimized for electronic data capture

eCOA strategy consulting, solution design, and build oversight

eCOA expert guidance on the migration and implementation of complex eCOAs according to best practices, and screen review

Bespoke diary development and design

uMotif's new offering also includes COA licensing management and translation services.

Dr. Mowlem commented, "Science underpins everything we do at uMotif, and the launch of our Scientific Consulting Services demonstrates our commitment to leading with science, and is a natural extension of uMotif's eCOA and related services offering. It underscores uMotif's operating principle that three critical components are required to run a successful eCOA study: unrivalled technology, a strong scientific underpinning, and excellent operational execution."

Florence Mowlem has an international reputation for advising and guiding organizations on eCOA and the use of DHTs for endpoint data collection. Among her numerous peer-reviewed articles, recently on behalf of the Critical Path Institute (C-Path) Dr. Mowlem led the publication of the first project in 10 years to define best practices for event-driven eDiaries, along with 20 co-authors from pharmaceutical and clinical trial technology companies, as well as regulators.

uMotif COO and incoming CEO Andrea Valente explained, "Sponsors and CROs face an increasingly complex and challenging research environment. Our Scientific Consulting Services team has the expertise, regulatory understanding, and strategic skills to guide them to the best possible outcomes for their clinical trials and real-world studies."

About uMotif

Putting patients first is in uMotif's DNA. The modern uMotif eCOA platform delivers faster, high-quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Combined with uMotif's robust site tools – including consent management, site productivity, and trial awareness – the platform strengthens the patient-site relationship, which is key to improving eCOA compliance and retention. With cloud hosting in the US, Europe, and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports all study phases and indications. Visit www.umotif.com

Media Contact

Brenda Nashawaty, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], https://umotif.com/

Elaine Maynard, uMotif Ltd, 1 6176883253, [email protected], https://umotif.com/

SOURCE uMotif Ltd