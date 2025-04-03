Ecoer HVAC Systems Relocates Headquarters to Texas and Appoints Jack Ernest as VP of Sales

"Texas offers an ideal environment for innovation and growth, and we're thrilled to call it our new home," said Louis Ing, Ecoer CEO. Post this

Ecoer, Founded in 2016, has set out to revolutionize the HVAC industry with its IoT-based smart technology and high-efficiency inverter solutions. Addressing long-standing challenges such as lack of innovation, limited contractor support, and inconsistent installation quality, Ecoer has quickly become known for its commitment to intelligence, precision, and sustainability.

"Texas offers an ideal environment for innovation and growth, and we're thrilled to call it our new home," said Louis Ing, Ecoer CEO. "With the addition of Jack Ernest to our leadership team, we're poised to strengthen our relationships with contractors and expand our reach across the region and beyond."

Ecoer's award-winning heating and cooling systems are recognized for their advanced features, including Precise Refrigerant Auto-charge and 24/7 IoT monitoring. These technologies empower contractors with predictive maintenance capabilities, real-time alerts, and simplified troubleshooting—resulting in faster service and enhanced homeowner satisfaction.

By combining IoT intelligence, advanced engineering, and a dedication to sustainability, Ecoer continues to redefine modern heating and cooling. As the company embarks on this new chapter in Texas, it remains focused on delivering smarter, greener, and better solutions for homeowners, contractors, and the planet.

About Ecoer HVAC Systems: Ecoer HVAC Systems designs and manufactures high-efficiency heating and cooling solutions powered by IoT and inverter technology. Founded in 2016, the company addresses industry pain points with smart, sustainable systems that predict, prevent, and perfect performance.

Media Contact

Jamie Geng, Ecoer, 2818271177, [email protected], https://www.ecoer.com

Facebook

SOURCE Ecoer