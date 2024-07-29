Ecoer Wins Silver Award for High-Efficiency Residential Equipment from the ACHR News 2024 Dealer Design Awards

Louis Ing, Ecoer CEO, expressed his delight, saying, "I'm thrilled that my vision of making the installation of an inverter system as simple as setting up a speed system came to fruition in 2014! As you can all see, it has had a tremendous positive impact on this industry." Post this

The Ecoer TDi Pro sets a new standard with its unparalleled features and advancements, ensuring the utmost comfort and efficiency:

Efficiency Ratings: The TDi Pro offers outstanding energy savings and reliable performance, achieving up to 20.5 seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) and 9.2 heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF).

Enhanced User Experience: Enjoy a 15% faster start-up time for immediate comfort control.

Wide Cooling Operation Range: From 20°F to 122°F, the TDi Pro ensures comfort in all seasons.

Improved Heating Capacity: With a 10% to 20% increase in heating capacity, even at temperatures as low as 17°F, the inverter heat pump performs exceptionally well in cold climates.

The Ecoer TDi Pro smart heat pump represents a significant advancement in HVAC technology, delivering superior energy efficiency and comfort to homeowners. Ecoer is proud to receive this esteemed recognition and remains committed to advancing HVAC solutions for a sustainable future.

Louis Ing, CEO of Ecoer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm thrilled that our vision of simplifying the installation of inverter systems as simple as setting up a speed system came to fruition in 2014! As you can all see, it has has a tremendous positive impact on this industry."

Key Features of the TDi Pro Series Ecoer's commitment to green and smart homes is evident in the TDi Pro Series, featuring:

EAC Ecoer Fully Automated Refrigerant Charging Technology: The most advanced upgrade in auto charging technology.

Ecoer IoT Enabled ESS Monitoring/Alert Technology: The first residential inverter heat pump brand to offer password-free 4G-IoT service, now with the latest technology from Ecolink.

Since 2016, Ecoer has addressed key industry challenges, such as ensuring proper refrigerant charging and simplifying after-sales service and troubleshooting. The TDi series represents the next generation of products, building upon the success of the ESi series, which won the 2020 Dealer Design Awards in bronze. This ongoing innovation underscores Ecoer's commitment to positively impacting the HVAC industry.

About Ecoer

Ecoer is a leader in high-efficiency HVAC solutions dedicated to innovation and sustainability. By offering state-of-the-art products like the TDi Pro smart heat pump, Ecoer ensures homes remain comfortable while minimizing energy consumption and environmental impact.

For more information about the Ecoer TDi Pro Series and the ACHR Dealer Design Awards, please visit Ecoer's website at ecoer.com.

Contact Information:

Ecoer Inc.

Mark Lee, VP of Product and Supply

Ecoer North America

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mark Lee, Ecoer, 703-348-2538, [email protected], www.ecoer.com

SOURCE Ecoer