eComchain and Artland Infotech Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate B2B eCommerce in Saudi Arabia

"Saudi enterprises are moving rapidly to digital-first, and they need platforms that are both enterprise-grade and locally attuned," said Sandeep Kuttiyatur, Founder / CEO, eComchain.

"We're thrilled to partner with eComchain," said Mohammad Ali Husain, Director, Artland Information Technology Company. "Together we will help businesses modernize their B2B operations with AI, integrating seamlessly with existing ERP and CRM systems while aligning with local market and regulatory requirements."

Key Highlights

AI-Driven B2B Commerce: Intelligent search, personalization, and analytics to enhance buying experiences.

ERP Integration: Pre-built connectors for SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and other leading systems.

KSA-Ready Features: Arabic (RTL) storefronts, SAR pricing, local payments (Mada, STC Pay, SADAD), and ZATCA e-invoicing compliance.

Rapid Implementation: Reference accelerators and local delivery teams to shorten deployment timelines.

The joint initiative will initially target key sectors including industrial supplies, building materials, electricals, automotive spares, and chemicals—where AI and automation can drive the greatest business impact.

