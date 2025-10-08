eComchain and Artland Infotech Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate B2B eCommerce in Saudi Arabia

AI-Driven B2B eCommerce in Saudi Arabia
ALKHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the agreement, Artland Infotech will serve as eComchain's implementation and localization partner within the Kingdom, combining eComchain's intelligent, ERP-ready commerce platform with Artland's on-ground delivery and domain expertise. The collaboration aims to help Saudi businesses digitize complex B2B operations, streamline quote-to-cash workflows, and accelerate revenue growth through automation and AI.
"Saudi enterprises are moving rapidly toward digital-first," said Sandeep Kuttiyatur, Founder / CEO, eComchain. "Partnering with Artland Infotech allows us to bring AI-driven, ERP-integrated commerce capabilities to regional manufacturers and distributors, empowering them to scale with confidence."
"We're thrilled to partner with eComchain," said Mohammad Ali Husain, Director, Artland Information Technology Company. "Together we will help businesses modernize their B2B operations with AI, integrating seamlessly with existing ERP and CRM systems while aligning with local market and regulatory requirements."
Key Highlights
- AI-Driven B2B Commerce: Intelligent search, personalization, and analytics to enhance buying experiences.
- ERP Integration: Pre-built connectors for SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and other leading systems.
- KSA-Ready Features: Arabic (RTL) storefronts, SAR pricing, local payments (Mada, STC Pay, SADAD), and ZATCA e-invoicing compliance.
- Rapid Implementation: Reference accelerators and local delivery teams to shorten deployment timelines.
The joint initiative will initially target key sectors including industrial supplies, building materials, electricals, automotive spares, and chemicals—where AI and automation can drive the greatest business impact.
